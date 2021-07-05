Sikkim Recruitment 2021 for PRT, TGT, PGT and Pre Primary Teacher Posts, Apply Online @sikkimhrdd.org

Education Department, Government of Sikkim ishiring for the post of f Post Graduate/Graduate/Primary Teachers/Pre- Primary Teachers. Check Details Here

Sikkim Recruitment 2021 Notification: Education Department, Government of Sikkim has published a notification for the post of Post Graduate/Graduate/Primary Teachers/Pre- Primary Teachers. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for Sikkim Teacher Recruitment 2021 on or before 12 July 2021 on sikkimhrdd.org.

It is mandatory for all Teachers selected in the Walk-in-Interview in the year 2020 and also the adhoc teachers whose service expires on June, 2021 to appear for the ensuing Walk-in interview. Further, all those ad hoc teachers whose term expires subsequently shall also be subject to walk-in-interview at an appropriate time for renewal.

Sikkim Teacher Notification and Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 12 July 2021

Sikkim Teacher Vacancy Details

PGT(Mathematics)

PGT(Physics)

PGT(Chemistry)

PGT(Biology)

PGT(Hindi)

PGT(Nepali)

PGT(Geography)

PGT(Commerce)

PGT(English)

PGT(Sociology)

PGT(Economics)

PGT (Pol. Science)

PGT(History)

TGT Maths

TGT Science

PRT

PRT Language

Pre-Primary Teacher

Sikkim Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Post Graduate Teacher - Post Graduate Degree from a recognized University. B.Ed. degree from an Institute recognized by the NCTE Graduate Teacher - Graduate in Arts/Science/Co mmerce from a recognized University B.Ed. degree from an Institute recognized by the NCTE Primary Teacher - Class XII pass from a recognized Board Diploma in Elementary Education with STET Pre - Primary Teacher - Class XII pass from a recognized Board.Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education/PreSchool Education/Early Childhood Education Programme ( D.EC.Ed.)

For language teacher qualification, check detailed notification

Selection Process for Sikkim Teacher Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of interview

How to Apply Sikkim Teacher Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply through official website of Education Department www.sikkimhrdd.org. Last date for filling up the form online is 4:30 pm on 12 July 2021. The link to apply at various districts is given above.