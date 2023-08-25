Sikkim University Results 2023 OUT: B.Tech., MPA, M.Pharma 2nd and Final Sem Result Download Link at cus.ac.in

Sikkim University Result 2023: Sikkim University declared the results for B.Tech., MPA, M.Pharma 2nd and Final Sem, and other UG and PG exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Sikkim University Result 2023: Sikkim University has recently declared the result for various UG and PG courses like B.Tech., MPA, M.Pharma 2nd and Final Sem and other exams. Sikkim University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- cus.ac.in

Sikkim University is located in Gangtok, Sikkim. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It is a central university established under an Act of Parliament of India in 2007. All the colleges in the state of Sikkim are affiliated with this university. Presently total 18 colleges/institutions are affiliated with Sikkim University. The University offers a large number UG, PG and Diploma level courses under various schools like School of Social Sciences, School of Life Sciences, School of Physical Sciences, School of Languages and Literature, School of Human Sciences, School of Professional Studies.

Sikkim University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Sikkim University released the results for UG and PG courses like B.Tech., MPA, M.Pharma, M.Ed., M.Sc., MBA 2nd and Final Sem, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- cus.ac.in

Steps to Check Sikkim University Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Sikkim University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - cus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “Examination”.

Step 3: Click on the “Results - ODD SEMESTER 2020-21” option available there.

Step 4: Click on “Results ( For Students )”.

Step 5: Check your course in the list.

Step 6: Enter the Roll Number, Date of Birth, Select Year/Semester and click on “Go”

Step 7: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Save the PDF for future reference

