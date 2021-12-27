Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics Recruitment 2021-22: Apply for Research Associate Post@saha.ac.in, Check Eligibility

Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics (SINP) has invited online application for the Research Associate post on its official website. Check SINP recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SINP Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification: Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics (SINP) has released notification in the Employment News (25-31 December) 2021 for recruitment to the post of Research Associate. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 January 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Ph.D degree in the field of Atomic, Nuclear with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for SINP Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification.

Important Date for SINP Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 14 January 2022

Vacancy Details for SINP Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification:

Research Associate-06 Posts

Division

High Energy Nuclear & Particle Physics Division andNuclear Physics Division-01

Theory Division-02

Biophysical Sciences Group-03

Eligibility Criteria for SINP Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Ph.D. in Physical and Biophysical sciences.

High Energy Nuclear & Particle Physics Division and Nuclear Physics Division-Candidates should have a Ph.D degree in the field of Atomic, Nuclear, Laser and High Energy Physics. Preference will be given to the candidates with experience in instrumentation and research.

Theory Division-Experience in Theoretical/Numerical calculations for quantum materials, Non-equilibrium statistical mechanics, Strongly correlated electron systems, Superconductivity and Many-body localization, Strongly interacting QFTs in particle physics and condensed matter physics, Lattice QFT, Quantum simulators, Gravitational wave astrophysics, Neutron stars.

Biophysical Sciences Group-Fresh PhD with working experience in one or more of the following areas: Structure and Function proteins, Cell and Molecular Biology, Theoretical Chemistry/Biology, Molecular Dynamics Simulation.

How to Apply for SINP Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by email only to vacancy.ra@saha.ac.in with the subject matter ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POSITION OF RA-2022’ on or before 14 January 2022.