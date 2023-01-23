SJVN Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 105 Jr. Field Engineer Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: SJVN Limited has published notice for the 105 Jr. Field Engineer Posts. Check Eligibility and other updates here.

SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has invited online application for the 105 Jr. Field Engineer Posts. These positions are available in different disciplines including Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, HR and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 12 February 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Diploma/Graduate/Post Graduate Degree/Diploma/CA or Inter-ICWA-CMA with additional eligibility as mentioned in the motivation can apply for these posts.

Post Details SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Junior Field Engineer (Civil): 30

Junior Field Engineer (Electrical): 35

Junior Field Engineer (Mechanical): 20

Junior Field Engineer (Human Resource): 10

Junior Field Engineer (Finance & Accounts): 10

Vacancy Details SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Junior Field Engineer (Civil): Full time Diploma in Civil Engineering

Junior Field Engineer (Electrical): Full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Junior Field Engineer (Mechanical): Full Time Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Junior Field Engineer (Human Resource): Graduate with one/two-year Full time

Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Personnel Management/Social Works/ Labor Welfare/ Business Management/ Office Management/ Public Administration

Junior Field Engineer (Finance & Accounts): Inter-CA or Inter-ICWA-CMA (Simple Pass) or full time M. Com.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/eligibility/salary and other updates for the posts.

Selection Process For SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Selection process for SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification involves with Computer Based Test only. The provisionally shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification round.

SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply SJVN Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply online by visiting the official website: www.sjvn.nic.in after following the steps given below.