SLBSRSV Recruitment 2022 For Faculty Posts: Check Salary, Eligibility and How To Apply

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University (SLBSRSV) Recruitment 2022: Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University (SLBSRSV) has released job notification in Employment News 01-07 October 2022 for various Faculty Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 22 October 2022.

The candidates who have already applied for the teaching posts against Advt. No 02/2022 are not required to apply afresh.



Notification Details SLBSRSV Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Advgt No: 04/2022

Important Dates SLBSRSV Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 22 October 2022

Vacancy Details SLBSRSV Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Associate Professor-

Vyakaran- 03

Jyotish- 01

Advait Vedauta-0l

Vishista Advait-0l

Dharmashastra-01

Sahitya-O1

Puranetihaas-01

Assistant Professor-

Paurohitya- 01

Dharmasha-02

Advait Vedanta-02

Prakrit-02

Sankhya Yoga- 02

Veda-0l

Vastu Shastra-0l

Vyakaran-0l

Eligibility Criteria SLBSRSV Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Associate Professor

A good academic record, with a Ph.D. Degree concerned/allied/relevant discipline

A Master's Degree with at least 55Yo marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale,

wherever the grading system is followed) in Sanskrit medium.

A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and I or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Click Here: SLBSRSV Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply SLBSRSV Faculty Recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 22 October 2022. Candidates will have to send the print out of the application form with documents on or before 28 October 2022.