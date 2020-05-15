Study at Home
Solapur Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 216 Staff Nurse, MO, DEO and Other Posts

Solapur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Medical Officer,Staff Nurse and Other Posts. Check Details Here

May 15, 2020 19:19 IST
Solapur Muncipal Corporation Recruitment 2020
Solapur Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Solapur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist,ECG Technician, Lab Technician, X-Ray Technician, Ambulance Driver, Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Ward Boy on contractual basis for COVID Care Centre. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application by email on or before 20 May 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 20 May 2020  till 5.00 PM

Solapur Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 216 Posts

  • Medical Officer  - 45
  • Staff Nurse - 92
  • Pharmacist - 5
  • Laboratory Technician - 13
  • ECG Technician - 5
  • X-Ray Technician - 5
  • Ambulance Driver -15
  • Data Entry Operator - 5
  • Ward Boy - 31

Eligibility Criteria for Solapur Municipal Corporation MO, Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

  • Medical Officer  - MBBS/PG Any Subject/BAMS
  • Staff Nurse - HSSC Pass and G.N.M with 2 years of experience
  • Laboratory Technician - B.Sc and DMLT
  • Ambulance Driver - Licence with 2 years of Experience
  • Data Entry Operator - HSC, MSCIT, Marathi-40 WPM, Eng-30 WPM

For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below

Salary:

  • Medical Officer  - Rs. 50000
  • Ayurvedic Medical Officer - Rs.40000
  • Staff Nurse- Rs. 20,000
  • Pharmacist - Rs. 17,000
  • Laboratory Technician - Rs. 17,000
  • ECG Technician - Rs. 17,000
  • X-Ray Technician - Rs. 17,000
  • Ambulance Driver - Rs. 12,000
  • Data Entry Operator - Rs. 11,500
  • Ward Boy - Rs. 10,000

How to Apply for  Solapur Municipal Corporation MO, Nurse, DEO and Other Posts Jobs 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can send their application by email to smcgados@gmail.com on or before 20 May 2020 till 5.00 PM.

Solapur Municipal Corporation MO, Nurse, DEO and Other Posts Notification PDF

Solapur Municipal Corporation Website

