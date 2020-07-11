South Central Railway Recruitment 2020 for 110 Vacancies for Nursing Superintendant & Other Posts, Download Notification @scr.indianrailways.gov.in

South Central Railway Recruitment 2020: South Central Railway (SCR) has invited applications for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff such as Nursing Superintendent, Lab Assistant and Hospital Attendant and for Medical Officer Posts for Quarantine/Isolation wards exclusively for Covid-19 patients at Central Railway Hospital Lallaguda, Secundrabad on a temporary basis. Eligible candidates s can submit their application through online mode on or before 15 July2020. Former government medical officers/paramedical staff of Central/state government/former Railway employees are also eligible to apply for South Central Railway Recruitment 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 15 July 2020
South Central Railway Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 110
Paramedical Staff
- Nursing Superintendent - 31
- Lab Assistant - 4
- Hospital Attendant - 50
Doctor
- Specialist Doctors - 9 ( 3 for General Medicine, 3 for Pulmonary Medicine and 3 for Anasthests)
- GDMO Doctors - 16 Posts
South Central Railway Salary:
- Nursing Superintendent - Rs 44,900/-
- Lab Assistant - Rs 21,700/
- Hospital Attendant - Rs 18,000/-
- Specialist Doctors - Rs 95,000/-
- GDMO Doctors - Rs 75,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for South Central Railway Paramedical and Doctor Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as registered nurse and midwife having passed three years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognised by Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing)
- Lab Assistant - 10+ 2 in science and DMLT
- Hospital Attendant - 10th passed or ITI and minimum experience of 1 year
- GDMO - MBBS
- Specialist - MBBS and PG/Diploma in General Medicine/ Pulmonary Medicine/ Anasthests
Age Limit:
- Nursing Superintendent - 20 to 54 years
- Lab Assistant - 18 to 54 years
- Hospital Attendant - 18 to 54 years
- GDMO - not more than 54 years
- Specialist - not more than 54 years
How to Apply for South Central Railway Paramedical and Doctor Posts ?
The eligible candidates can submit their application through online mode (link available below) latest by 15 July 2020.
South Central Railway Paramedical and Doctor Notification PDF Download