South Central Railway Recruitment 2020 for 110 Vacancies for Nursing Superintendant & Other Posts, Download Notification @scr.indianrailways.gov.in

South Central Railway Recruitment 2020: South Central Railway (SCR) has invited applications for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff such as Nursing Superintendent, Lab Assistant and Hospital Attendant and for Medical Officer Posts for Quarantine/Isolation wards exclusively for Covid-19 patients at Central Railway Hospital Lallaguda, Secundrabad on a temporary basis. Eligible candidates s can submit their application through online mode on or before 15 July2020. Former government medical officers/paramedical staff of Central/state government/former Railway employees are also eligible to apply for South Central Railway Recruitment 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 15 July 2020

South Central Railway Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 110

Paramedical Staff

Nursing Superintendent - 31

Lab Assistant - 4

Hospital Attendant - 50

Doctor

Specialist Doctors - 9 ( 3 for General Medicine, 3 for Pulmonary Medicine and 3 for Anasthests)

GDMO Doctors - 16 Posts

South Central Railway Salary:

Nursing Superintendent - Rs 44,900/-

Lab Assistant - Rs 21,700/

Hospital Attendant - Rs 18,000/-

Specialist Doctors - Rs 95,000/-

GDMO Doctors - Rs 75,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for South Central Railway Paramedical and Doctor Posts

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as registered nurse and midwife having passed three years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognised by Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing)

Lab Assistant - 10+ 2 in science and DMLT

Hospital Attendant - 10th passed or ITI and minimum experience of 1 year

GDMO - MBBS

Specialist - MBBS and PG/Diploma in General Medicine/ Pulmonary Medicine/ Anasthests

Age Limit:

Nursing Superintendent - 20 to 54 years

Lab Assistant - 18 to 54 years

Hospital Attendant - 18 to 54 years

GDMO - not more than 54 years

Specialist - not more than 54 years

How to Apply for South Central Railway Paramedical and Doctor Posts ?

The eligible candidates can submit their application through online mode (link available below) latest by 15 July 2020.

South Central Railway Paramedical and Doctor Notification PDF Download