South Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Walk-In for Contract Medical Practitioner, Pharmacist, Hospital Attendant Posts

South Central Railway Recruitment 2020: South Central Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practitioner, Pharmacist, Hospital Attendant in Para Medical Staff Category. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format and appear for walk-in-interview on 30 June 2020.

Important Dates

Walk-In-Interview Date: 30 June 2020

South Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Contract Medical Practitioner - 5 Posts

Pharmacist - 1 Post

Hospital Attendant - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Para Medical Staff Posts

Educational Qualification:

Contract Medical Practitioner - MBBS Degree with completion of Internship from any University recognized by Indian Medical Council.

Pharmacist - 10+2 in Science or equivalent, with Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized University and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act 1948 or Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy from a recognized University or equivalent and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act 1948.

Remuneration

Contract Medical Practitioner - 75000/-

Contract Medical Practitioner - 75000/- Pharmacist - 44,808/-

Hospital Attendant - 28,976/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for South Central Railway Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 30 June 2020 in the office of Chief Medical Superintendent, Health Unit, Chilkalguda, Secunderabad along with the documents.

