South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for 60 Specialist Doctor, CMP, Nursing Sister & Other Posts
South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification out @scr.indianrailways.gov.in for 60 vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other posts.
South Central Railway Recruitment 2021: South Central Railway is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Specialist Doctor, Contract Medical Practitioner, Nursing Sister & Others on a contract basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 April 2021.
Important Dates:
- Date of Publication in official website of SCR: 22 April 2021
- Date of Publication in Employment News: 23 April 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 27 April 2021
South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Specialist Doctor - 1 Post
Contract Medical Practitioner - 13 Posts
Nursing Sisters - 21 Posts
Pharmacist- 2 Posts
Hospital Attendant - 23 Posts
South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Specialist Doctor - MBBS Degree and PG/Diploma in General Medicine or Pulmonary Medicine of retired or Chest Medicine from any University/Institution recognized by Indian Medical Council.
- Contract Medical Practitioner - MBBS Degree with completion of internship from any recognized University.
- Nursing Sisters - Certificate as registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of nursing or other institutions or other institutions recognized by the Indian Nursing or B.Sc. (Nursing).
- Pharmacist- 10 + 2 in Science or its equivalent with diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized University.
- Hospital Attendant - 10th pass or ITI from a recognized Board.
South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Specialist Doctor, Contract Medical Practitioner - Up to 53 years
- Nursing Sisters - 20 years to 33 years
- Pharmacist- 20 years to 33 years
- Hospital Attendant - 18 years to 30 years
Download South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Telephonic/Online: Date and Time for the same will be communicated to eligible candidates.
How to apply for South Central Railway Recruitment 2021
Eligible candidates are advised to e-mail the scanned copies of prescribed application along with required documents supporting documents including age proof, educational qualification, experience if any on or before 27 April 2021.