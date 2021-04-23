Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for 60 Specialist Doctor, CMP, Nursing Sister & Other Posts

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification out @scr.indianrailways.gov.in for 60 vacancies. Check application process,  age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other posts.

Created On: Apr 23, 2021 17:23 IST
South Central Railway Recruitment 2021
South Central Railway Recruitment 2021

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021: South Central Railway is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Specialist Doctor, Contract Medical Practitioner, Nursing Sister & Others on a contract basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 April 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Date of Publication in official website of SCR: 22 April 2021
  • Date of Publication in Employment News: 23 April 2021
  • Last date for submission of application: 27 April 2021

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Specialist Doctor - 1 Post

Contract Medical Practitioner - 13 Posts

Nursing Sisters - 21 Posts

Pharmacist- 2 Posts

Hospital Attendant - 23 Posts

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Specialist Doctor - MBBS Degree and PG/Diploma in General Medicine or Pulmonary Medicine of retired or Chest Medicine from any University/Institution recognized by Indian Medical Council.
  • Contract Medical Practitioner - MBBS Degree with completion of internship from any recognized University.
  • Nursing Sisters - Certificate as registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of nursing or other institutions or other institutions recognized by the Indian Nursing or B.Sc. (Nursing).
  • Pharmacist- 10 + 2 in Science or its equivalent with diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized University.
  • Hospital Attendant - 10th pass or ITI from a recognized Board.

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Specialist Doctor, Contract Medical Practitioner - Up to 53 years
  • Nursing Sisters -  20 years to 33 years
  • Pharmacist- 20 years to 33 years
  • Hospital Attendant - 18 years to 30 years

Download South Central Railway Recruitment 2021  Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Telephonic/Online: Date and Time for the same will be communicated to eligible candidates.

How to apply for South Central Railway Recruitment 2021
Eligible candidates are advised to e-mail the scanned copies of prescribed application along with required documents supporting documents including age proof, educational qualification, experience if any on or before 27 April 2021.

FAQ

How to apply for South Central Railway Recruitment 2021?

Eligible candidates are advised to e-mail the scanned copies of prescribed application along with required documents supporting documents including age proof, educational qualification, experience if any on or before 27 April 2021.

What is the selection process for South Central Railway Recruitment 2021?

Telephonic/Online: Date and Time for the same will be communicated to eligible candidates

What is the last date for South Central Railway Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 April 2021.

How many vacancies are released for SCR Recruitment 2021?

A total of 60 vacancies will be recruited.
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationSouth Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for 60 Specialist Doctor, CMP, Nursing Sister & Other Posts
Notification DateApr 23, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionApr 27, 2021
CityHyderabad
StateTelangana
CountryIndia
Organization South Central Railway
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

1 + 4 =
Post

Comments