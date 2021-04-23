South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for 60 Specialist Doctor, CMP, Nursing Sister & Other Posts

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021: South Central Railway is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Specialist Doctor, Contract Medical Practitioner, Nursing Sister & Others on a contract basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Date of Publication in official website of SCR: 22 April 2021

Date of Publication in Employment News: 23 April 2021

Last date for submission of application: 27 April 2021

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Specialist Doctor - 1 Post

Contract Medical Practitioner - 13 Posts

Nursing Sisters - 21 Posts

Pharmacist- 2 Posts

Hospital Attendant - 23 Posts

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Specialist Doctor - MBBS Degree and PG/Diploma in General Medicine or Pulmonary Medicine of retired or Chest Medicine from any University/Institution recognized by Indian Medical Council.

Contract Medical Practitioner - MBBS Degree with completion of internship from any recognized University.

Nursing Sisters - Certificate as registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of nursing or other institutions or other institutions recognized by the Indian Nursing or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Pharmacist- 10 + 2 in Science or its equivalent with diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized University.

Hospital Attendant - 10th pass or ITI from a recognized Board.

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Specialist Doctor, Contract Medical Practitioner - Up to 53 years

Nursing Sisters - 20 years to 33 years

Pharmacist- 20 years to 33 years

Hospital Attendant - 18 years to 30 years

Download South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Telephonic/Online: Date and Time for the same will be communicated to eligible candidates.

How to apply for South Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Eligible candidates are advised to e-mail the scanned copies of prescribed application along with required documents supporting documents including age proof, educational qualification, experience if any on or before 27 April 2021.