South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 400+ Vacancies: Apply Online From Tomorrow @apprenticeshipindia.org

South East Central Railway is hiring 432 Apprentice for various Trades on secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Check qualification, vacancy, important dates and other details.

South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: South East Central Railway (SECR) is looking tor recruit Apprentice eligible candidates for engagement as Trade Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961 in Bilaspur Division.Online Applications will start from tomorrow i.e. on 11 September 2021 and will end on 10 October 2021. The candidates will be required to apply on apprenticeshipindia.org.

SECR has published the notification for recruitment of 432 Apprentice under various trades such as COPA, Stenographer, Fitter, Electrician etc. on its official website - secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 11 September 2021 Last Date of Application - 10 October 12021

SECR Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentice - 432 Posts

COPA - 90 Stenographer (English) - 15 Stenographer (Hindi) - 15 Fitter - 125 Electrician - 40 Wireman - 25 Electronic Mechanic - 06 RAC Mechanic - 15 Welder - 20 Plumber - 04 Painter - 10 Carpenter - 13 Machinist - 05 Turner - 05 Sheet Metal Worker - 05 Draughtman/ Civil - 04 Gas Cutter - 20 Dresser - 02 Medical Laboratory Technician Pathology -03 Medical Laboratory Technician Cardiology - 02 Mechanic Medical equipment for hospitals and occupational health centre - 01 Dental Lab technician - 02 Physiotherapy Technician - 02 Hospital Waste Management Technician - 01 Radiology Technician - 02

Eligibility Criteria for South East Central Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

10th class passed under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

Passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution.

South East Central Railway Apprentice Posts Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

South East Central Railway Apprentice Posts Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the average of the % age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation( with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both ( establishment rule 201/2017).

How to Apply for South East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 ?

Applications must be submitted online only on the web address https://apprenticeshipindia.org

South East Central Railway Apprentice Notification