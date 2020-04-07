South East Central Railway Recruitment 2020: 103 Vacancies for Paramedical Posts

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2020: In view of CORONA Pandemic, South East Central Railway (SECR) has invited applications for Para Medical Staff for the post of Staff Nurse, Dresser, Pharmacist , Lab Technician, X Ray Technician and Dialysis Technician o n contractual basis for Central Hospital, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. The eligible applicants can apply for the posts on or before 13 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Last Date of Application - 13 April 2020 (Monday)

South East Central Railway Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 73

Pharmacist - 6

Dresser - 6

Lab Technician - 6

X Ray Technician - 7

Dialysis Technician - 5

Pay:

Staff Nurse - Rs.44900/- in Level-7 of 7TH CPC plus admissible allowances

Pharmacist - Rs. 29200/- in Level-5 of 7TH CPC plus admissible allowances

Dresser - Rs. 19900/- in Level-2 of TTII CPC plus admissible allowances

Lab Technician - Rs. 21700/- in Level-3 of 7TH CPC plus admissible allowances

X Ray Technician - Rs. 29200/- in Level-5 of 7TH CPC plus admissible allowances

Dialysis Technician - Rs. 29200/- in Level-5 of 7TH CPC plus admissible allowances

Eligibility Criteria for South East Central Railway Paramedical Posts:

Staff Nurse - Certificate as Registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognized by the lndian Nursing Council (OR) B.Sc (Nursing). Preference will be given to the candidates experienced in managing ICU cases on ventilators or prefernce will be given to the candidates experienced in infected/isolated patients.

Pharmacist - l0+2 in Science or its equivalent, with Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized institution and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 (OR) Bachelor degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and Registered as a Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948.

Dresser - Matriculation/HSC & Certificate Course in Dressing from recognized institution with at least one year experience from a reputed Hospital.

Lab Technician - B.Sc. with Bio chemistry /Micro Biology or equivalent diploma in medical lab.

X Ray Technician - Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician/ Science graduates with Diploma in Radiography/X Ray Technician.

Dialysis Technician - B.Sc., plus (a) Diploma in Haemodialysis (OR) (b) Two years satisfactory in-house Training / Experience in Haemodialysis work in a reputed institution (Document oroof to be uploaded).

Age Limit:

Staff Nurse - 20 to 40 Years

Pharmacist - 20 to 33 Years

Dresser - 18 to 33 Years

Lab Technician - 18 to 33 Years

X Ray Technician - 19 to 33 Years

Dialysis Technician - 20 to 33 Years

Selection Criteria for South East Central Railway Paramedical Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of walk-in-interview. However ,in prevailing conditions of lockdown walk-in-interview will be conducted either in person or through online platforms like Whatsapp/Skype etc. For mode of walk-in-interview with date and time, candidates will be informed by e-mail/phone. Candidates are requested to give their correct e-mail ID and phone number'

How to Apply for South East Central Railway Paramedical Posts

The eligible applicants can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the scanned copy along with document required by email to spohrd.secr@gmail.com on or before 13 April 2020.

South East Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment Notification PDF