South Eastern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse, House Keeping Assistant, Hospital Attendant and Dresser Posts

South Eastern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification: South Eastern Railway has published a notification for recruitment of various paramedical post such as Staff Nurse, House Keeping Assistant, Hospital Attendant and Dresser Posts on its website - ser.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested candidates can appear for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 07 May 2021.

It is to be noted that, the Railways shall inform regarding the Date and time of Online Interview to eligible candidates.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 07 May 2021 upto 6 PM

South Eastern Railway Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 20 Posts

House Keeping Assistant - 15 Posts

Hospital Attendant Female/Ayah - 7 Posts

Hospital Attendant Male - 6 Posts

Dresser - 5 Posts

Salary:

Staff Nurse - Rs. 44,900/- plus admissible allowances

House Keeping Assistant - Rs. 18,000/- plus admissible allowances

Hospital Attendant - Rs. 18,000/- plus admissible allowances

Dresser - Rs. 19,900/- plus admissible allowances

South Eastern Railway Paramedical Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - 03 year course in General Nursing and midwifery from a School of Nursing or recognized by the Indian Nursing council or B.Sc.(Nursing)

House Keeping Assistant - 10th Pass or ITI from a recognized Board / Institution

Hospital Attendant - 10th Pass or ITI from a recognized Board / Institution

Dresser - 10th/12th passed and certficate course in Dressing

South Eastern Railway Paramedical Age Limit:

Staff Nurse - 20 to 40 years

Other - 18 to 33 years

South Eastern Railway Paramedical Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online/telephonic Interview.

How to apply for South Eastern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can email the scanned copies of prescribed application along with required documents to srdpoadra@gmail.com on or before 07 May 2021.

South Eastern Railway Notification Download