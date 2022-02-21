South Indian Bank Result 2022 for PO and Clerk Posts Released, Check Download Link

South Indian Bank Result 2022 for Probationary Officer (PO) and Probationary Clerk Posts has been released at southindianbank.com. Download Link Below.

South Indian Bank Result 2022: South Indian Bank Ltd (SIB) has released the result of the online exam for Probationary Officer (PO) and Probationary Clerk Posts. Candidates who have participated in South Indian Bank Exam can download South Indian Bank PO Result and South Indian Bank Clerk Result through the link available at southindianbank.com. The official website reads, “Results of online test in connection with the recruitment of probationary officers and probationary clerks published. Please login to view your result.”

South Indian Bank Result Link for the exam conducted on 14 February 2022 is given below in this article:

How to Download South Indian Bank Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SIB -southindianbank.com. Visit ‘Career’ Section Click on ‘View Current Openings’ given under ‘WE ARE INVITING TALENTS’. A new page will open (https://recruit.southindianbank.com/RDC/) where you are required to click on ‘ CLICK HERE FOR RESULTS’ given at the right side. Provide your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth. Download SIB Result 2022

South Indian Bank Interview 2022

Qualified candidates will now appear for the interview round, Interviews for the shortlisted candidates are scheduled from 23 February 2022 to 28 February 2022. Further details will be shared in the registered email soon.

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of consolidated marks obtained for Online Test and Personal Interview.

South Indian Bank Notification for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) in Scale I Cadre and Probationary Clerk was published in the month of Jnauary 2022