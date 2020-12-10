South Western Railway Recruitment 2020-21: Apply Online SWR 1004 Apprentice Posts @rrchubli.in

South Western Railway (SWR) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Apprentices. Check Online Application Link, Selection Process, Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details Below

Dec 10, 2020 19:03 IST
South Western Railway Recruitment 2020-21
South Western Railway Recruitment 2020: South Western Railway (SWR) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 on SWR for the year 2019-2020 against EN.No.01/2020, dtd.10.12.2020. Online applications are invited for SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021. South Western Railway Apprentice Online Application Link is available on the official website of RRC Hubli. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SWR Recruitment 2021 on or before 09 January 2021 on offical website i.e rrchubli.in.

More than 1000 vacancies are available under Hubballi Division, Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi, Bengaluru Division, Mysuru Division and Central Workshop, Mysuru Division of the railways.

Candidates can check South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 such as selection process, qualification, age limit and other details below:

Notification Details

Notification Number - EN.No.01/2020

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 10 December 2020
  • Last Date of Application - 09 January 2021

South Western Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 1004

Training Period - 1 Year

Hubballi Division

Trade

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Total

Fitter

83

23

11

34

151

Welder

03

01

00

01

05

Electrician

42

11

06

17

76

Refrigeration and Air Conditioner Mechanic

09

02

01

04

16

Programming and System Administration Assistant (PASSA)

21

05

03

09

39

Total

158

43

21

65

287

Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi

Trade

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Total

Fitter

49

15

07

26

97

Welder

16

05

02

09

32

Machinist

04

01

01

02

08

Turner

05

01

01

02

09

Electrician

15

04

02

08

29

Carpenter

06

01

01

03

11

Painter

08

02

01

04

15

PASSA

09

02

01

04

16

Total

112

31

16

58

217

 

Bengaluru Division

Trade

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Total

Fitter (Diesel Loco Shed)

18

06

03

10

37

Electrician (Diesel Loco Shed)

08

03

01

05

17

Electrician General

40

12

05

22

79

Fitter (Carriage & Wagon)

60

17

08

32

117

PASSA

04

02

02

02

10

Welder

04

02

02

02

10

Fitter

04

02

02

02

10

Total

138

44

23

75

280

Mysuru Divison

Trade

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Total

Fitter

30

09

05

16

60

Welder

02

00

00

00

02

Electrician

22

06

03

12

43

PASSA

35

11

05

19

70

Stenographer

02

00

00

00

02

Total

91

26

13

47

177

Central Workshop, Mysuru

Trade

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Total

Fitter

09

03

01

05

18

Turner

02

01

00

01

04

Machinist

03

01

00

01

05

Welder

03

01

00

02

06

Electrician

02

01

00

01

04

Painter

02

00

00

01

03

PASSA

02

00

00

01

03

Total

23

07

01

12

43

 

Eligibility Criteria for South Western Railway Apprentice Post

Educational Qualification:

  • Candidate should be 10th class passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 exam system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized board
  • National Trade Certificate in the notified trade by NCVT
  • ITI Passed in relevant trade

Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

Selection Process for South Western Railway Apprentice Post

A merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in 10th with minimum 50% marks and ITI i.e. (50% of aggregate marks both in matriculation and ITI)

How to Apply for South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates can apply online on official website of RRC Hubli - rrchublilin from 10 December to 09 January 2021.

South Western Railway Apprentice Notification PDF

South Western Railway Apprentice Application Link

Application Fee:

Rs. 100

