South Western Railway Recruitment 2020-21: Apply Online SWR 1004 Apprentice Posts @rrchubli.in

South Western Railway Recruitment 2020: South Western Railway (SWR) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 on SWR for the year 2019-2020 against EN.No.01/2020, dtd.10.12.2020. Online applications are invited for SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021. South Western Railway Apprentice Online Application Link is available on the official website of RRC Hubli. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SWR Recruitment 2021 on or before 09 January 2021 on offical website i.e rrchubli.in.

More than 1000 vacancies are available under Hubballi Division, Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi, Bengaluru Division, Mysuru Division and Central Workshop, Mysuru Division of the railways.

Candidates can check South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 such as selection process, qualification, age limit and other details below:

Notification Details

Notification Number - EN.No.01/2020

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 10 December 2020

Last Date of Application - 09 January 2021

South Western Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 1004

Training Period - 1 Year

Hubballi Division

Trade UR SC ST OBC Total Fitter 83 23 11 34 151 Welder 03 01 00 01 05 Electrician 42 11 06 17 76 Refrigeration and Air Conditioner Mechanic 09 02 01 04 16 Programming and System Administration Assistant (PASSA) 21 05 03 09 39 Total 158 43 21 65 287

Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi

Trade UR SC ST OBC Total Fitter 49 15 07 26 97 Welder 16 05 02 09 32 Machinist 04 01 01 02 08 Turner 05 01 01 02 09 Electrician 15 04 02 08 29 Carpenter 06 01 01 03 11 Painter 08 02 01 04 15 PASSA 09 02 01 04 16 Total 112 31 16 58 217

Bengaluru Division

Trade UR SC ST OBC Total Fitter (Diesel Loco Shed) 18 06 03 10 37 Electrician (Diesel Loco Shed) 08 03 01 05 17 Electrician General 40 12 05 22 79 Fitter (Carriage & Wagon) 60 17 08 32 117 PASSA 04 02 02 02 10 Welder 04 02 02 02 10 Fitter 04 02 02 02 10 Total 138 44 23 75 280

Mysuru Divison

Trade UR SC ST OBC Total Fitter 30 09 05 16 60 Welder 02 00 00 00 02 Electrician 22 06 03 12 43 PASSA 35 11 05 19 70 Stenographer 02 00 00 00 02 Total 91 26 13 47 177

Central Workshop, Mysuru

Trade UR SC ST OBC Total Fitter 09 03 01 05 18 Turner 02 01 00 01 04 Machinist 03 01 00 01 05 Welder 03 01 00 02 06 Electrician 02 01 00 01 04 Painter 02 00 00 01 03 PASSA 02 00 00 01 03 Total 23 07 01 12 43

Eligibility Criteria for South Western Railway Apprentice Post

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be 10th class passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 exam system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized board

National Trade Certificate in the notified trade by NCVT

ITI Passed in relevant trade

Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

Selection Process for South Western Railway Apprentice Post

A merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in 10th with minimum 50% marks and ITI i.e. (50% of aggregate marks both in matriculation and ITI)

How to Apply for South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates can apply online on official website of RRC Hubli - rrchublilin from 10 December to 09 January 2021.

South Western Railway Apprentice Notification PDF



South Western Railway Apprentice Application Link



Application Fee:

Rs. 100