South Western Railway Recruitment 2020-21: Apply Online SWR 1004 Apprentice Posts @rrchubli.in

South Western Railway Recruitment 2020: South Western Railway (SWR) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 on SWR for the year 2019-2020 against EN.No.01/2020, dtd.10.12.2020. Online applications are invited for SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021. South Western Railway Apprentice Online Application Link is available on the official website of RRC Hubli. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SWR Recruitment 2021 on or before 09 January 2021 on offical website i.e rrchubli.in.
More than 1000 vacancies are available under Hubballi Division, Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi, Bengaluru Division, Mysuru Division and Central Workshop, Mysuru Division of the railways.
Candidates can check South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 such as selection process, qualification, age limit and other details below:
Notification Details
Notification Number - EN.No.01/2020
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 10 December 2020
- Last Date of Application - 09 January 2021
South Western Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 1004
Training Period - 1 Year
Hubballi Division
|
Trade
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Total
|
Fitter
|
83
|
23
|
11
|
34
|
151
|
Welder
|
03
|
01
|
00
|
01
|
05
|
Electrician
|
42
|
11
|
06
|
17
|
76
|
Refrigeration and Air Conditioner Mechanic
|
09
|
02
|
01
|
04
|
16
|
Programming and System Administration Assistant (PASSA)
|
21
|
05
|
03
|
09
|
39
|
Total
|
158
|
43
|
21
|
65
|
287
Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi
|
Trade
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Total
|
Fitter
|
49
|
15
|
07
|
26
|
97
|
Welder
|
16
|
05
|
02
|
09
|
32
|
Machinist
|
04
|
01
|
01
|
02
|
08
|
Turner
|
05
|
01
|
01
|
02
|
09
|
Electrician
|
15
|
04
|
02
|
08
|
29
|
Carpenter
|
06
|
01
|
01
|
03
|
11
|
Painter
|
08
|
02
|
01
|
04
|
15
|
PASSA
|
09
|
02
|
01
|
04
|
16
|
Total
|
112
|
31
|
16
|
58
|
217
Bengaluru Division
|
Trade
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Total
|
Fitter (Diesel Loco Shed)
|
18
|
06
|
03
|
10
|
37
|
Electrician (Diesel Loco Shed)
|
08
|
03
|
01
|
05
|
17
|
Electrician General
|
40
|
12
|
05
|
22
|
79
|
Fitter (Carriage & Wagon)
|
60
|
17
|
08
|
32
|
117
|
PASSA
|
04
|
02
|
02
|
02
|
10
|
Welder
|
04
|
02
|
02
|
02
|
10
|
Fitter
|
04
|
02
|
02
|
02
|
10
|
Total
|
138
|
44
|
23
|
75
|
280
Mysuru Divison
|
Trade
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Total
|
Fitter
|
30
|
09
|
05
|
16
|
60
|
Welder
|
02
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
02
|
Electrician
|
22
|
06
|
03
|
12
|
43
|
PASSA
|
35
|
11
|
05
|
19
|
70
|
Stenographer
|
02
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
02
|
Total
|
91
|
26
|
13
|
47
|
177
Central Workshop, Mysuru
|
Trade
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Total
|
Fitter
|
09
|
03
|
01
|
05
|
18
|
Turner
|
02
|
01
|
00
|
01
|
04
|
Machinist
|
03
|
01
|
00
|
01
|
05
|
Welder
|
03
|
01
|
00
|
02
|
06
|
Electrician
|
02
|
01
|
00
|
01
|
04
|
Painter
|
02
|
00
|
00
|
01
|
03
|
PASSA
|
02
|
00
|
00
|
01
|
03
|
Total
|
23
|
07
|
01
|
12
|
43
Eligibility Criteria for South Western Railway Apprentice Post
Educational Qualification:
- Candidate should be 10th class passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 exam system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized board
- National Trade Certificate in the notified trade by NCVT
- ITI Passed in relevant trade
Age Limit:
15 to 24 years
Selection Process for South Western Railway Apprentice Post
A merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in 10th with minimum 50% marks and ITI i.e. (50% of aggregate marks both in matriculation and ITI)
How to Apply for South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?
The candidates can apply online on official website of RRC Hubli - rrchublilin from 10 December to 09 January 2021.
South Western Railway Apprentice Notification PDF
South Western Railway Apprentice Application Link
Application Fee:
Rs. 100
