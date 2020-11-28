South Western Railway Recruitment 2020 for Group C Posts RRC Sports Quota, Apply for RRC Jobs

South Western Railway Recruitment 2020: South Western Railway has published the recruitment notification for Group C Posts against ‘Sports Quota’ for the year 2020-21 in the employment newspaper dated 28 November 2020 to 28 December 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post from 28 November to 28 December 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - 01/2020

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 28 November 2020

Last Date of Application - 28 December 2020

South Western Railway Vacancy Details

Group ‘C’ Posts - 21

Name of Sports / Discipline / Game Total Posts Event / Position Athletics (Men) 03 400 mts (01 Post), 5000/10000 m (01 Post), Long Jump (01 Post) Athletics (Women) 02 800/1500m (01 Post), Long Jump (01 Post) Badminton (Men) 02 Single/ Double (02 Posts) Cricket (Men) 03 Off Spinner with bastsman (01 Post), Middle Order Batsman, (01 Post), Medium Pacer (01 Post) Weightlifting (Men) 02 55 Kg (01 Post), 102 Kg (01 Post) Table Tennis (Men) 01 Single/Double (01 Post) Hockey (Men) 04 Half Back (02 Posts), Forward (01 Post), Full Back (01 Post) Swimming Pool 02 50m/100m/200m Freestyle (01 Post), 50 m/100m/200 Back Stroke 01 Post Golf Men 02

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Eligibility Criteria for South Western Railway Sports Quota Posts

Educational Qualification:

12th passed or its equivalent examination along with desired sports achievement. Educational Qualification must be from Recognized Institutions. OR

10th Standard along with desired sports achievement (In case, the candidates considered on 10th Standard passed qualification to the post of Skilled Artisan, such sports quota appointees will be directed for training for a period of Three Years.

Matriculation Plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship / ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT along with desired sports achievement (Diploma in Engineering is not considered as an alternative higher qualification. ActApprenticeship/ITI is the only qualification and no other qualification including Diploma in Engineering is accepted as an alternative qualification on the ground of being a higher qualification in the same line of training). The training period for the selected candidates will be as per extant rules. (Authority: Railway Board’s letter No. E(NG) 11/2018/RR-I/51 Dt. 16.01.2019).

How to Apply for South Western Railway Sports Quota Recruitment 2020 ?



The Eligible candidates apply for the posts from 28 November to 28 December 2020.

South Western Railway Sports Quota Notification

Official Website