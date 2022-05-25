South Western Railway Recruitment 2022 for Jr Translator Posts @rrchubli.in

South Western Railway is hiring Jr Translators. Candidates can check the notification and online application link here.

South Western Railway Recrutiment 2022 Download: South Western Railway (SWR) has published the notification for the candidates who are regular service railway employees of SWR and RWF/YNK. The vacancies are available for the post of Junior Translator (Rajbhasha Assistant) in Level 6 and 7 CPC. The selection will be made on the basis of the General Departmental Competitive Exam (GDCE). Online applications are invited for filling up the vacancy posts upto 26 June 2022 on rrchubli.in.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 26 June 2022

South Western Railway Junior Translator Vacancy Details

Junior Translator/Hindi Rajbhasha - 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for South Western Railway Junior Translator

Educational Qualification:

Master’s Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in Hindi or English with English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at Degree level;

Recognized Diploma or Certificate Course in translation from Hindi to English and vice – versa or 2-years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central or State Government offices, including Government of India Undertaking

Translation Training Course Certificate of three month duration awarded by Department of Official Language, Central Translation Bureau, M/o.Home Affairs. (Authority: RBE No.132/2014)

Age Limit:

42 years

Selection Process for South Western Railway Junior Translator Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of the computer-based test. Those who clear the online test will be called for a translation test.

How to Apply for South Western Railway Junior Translator Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply online on RRC/SWR website i.e.rrc.hubli.in from 23 May to 22 June 2022

Application Fee

No Fee

South Western Railway Junior Translator Notification Download

South Western Railway Junior Translator Online Application Link