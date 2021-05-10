Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 for Paramedical and Doctor Posts, Apply Online @sr.indianrailways.gov.in

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: Southern Railway (SR) has released a notification for Full Time Medical Practitioners and Para Medical (Nursing Staff) immediately for a period of maximum six months at DRH/AJJ and Railway Health Units at NGO/MAS, JTJ CGL, TBM, MS, TNPM and AVD to manage fever clinics on contract basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the online mode on or before 13 May 2021 on sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: 13 May 2021

Southern Railway Vacancy Details

Contract Medical Practitioner (Doctors) - 16 Nursing Staff - 16

Salary:

Contract Medical Practitioner (Doctors) - Rs. 75000/- fixed. Nursing Staff - Rs. 44900/-in Level 7 (plus DA & other Allowances admissible)

Eligibility Criteria for Southern Railway Para Medical Staff and Doctor Posts

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Staff - Certified as a registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc(Nursing). Doctor - MBBS from a recognized University

Age Limit:

Nursing Staff: 20 to 40 years Doctor: 53 years

Selection Process for Southern Railway Para Medical and Doctor Posts

Interview will be conducted for selection of suitable candidates for contract Medical Practitioners & Staff Nurses through teleconferencing Online / Phone.

How to Apply for Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before 13 May 2021.

Southern Railway Notification Download

Online Application Link