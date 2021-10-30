Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 against sports quota for 21 Vacancies, Download RRC SR Application Form @rrcmas.in

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Southern Railway is hiring candidates for various posts against Sports Quota under Open Advertisement for the year 2021-22. The candidates holding the required qualification can submit their applications on or before 30 November 2021. However, the last date for residents of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Jammu Kashmir, Lahaul & Spiti districts and Pangi sub-division of Champa, District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands and Candidates residing abroad will be on 15 December 2021.

This drive is being done to recruit 21 vacancies under the sports quota. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 November 2021

Last date for submission of application for far-flung areas - 15 December 2021

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Athletics (Men) - 2 Posts

Athletics (Women) - 2 Posts

Basketball (Men) - 4 Posts

Basketball (Women) - 3 Posts

Cricket (Women) - 3 Posts

Powerlifting (Men) - 1 Post

Swimming (Men) - 1 Post

Volleyball (Men) - 2 Posts

Volleyball (Women) - 3 Posts

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For post in Level 2 & 3 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix – 12th Pass (+2 stage).

For post in Level 4 & 5 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix – Graduation.

Sports Norms:

Level 4 or 5: Represented the Country in Olympic Games (Senior) (Category-‘A’) (OR) (b) At least 3rd position in the World Cup (Junior/Youth/Senior category)/World Championships (Junior/Senior category)/Asian Games (Senior Category)/ Commonwealth Games (Senior Category)/Youth Olympics (Category-‘B’).

Level 2 or 3: Represented the Country in the World Cup (Junior/Youth/senior category)/ World Championships (Junior/Senior Category)/Asian Games (Senior Category)/Commonwealth Games (Senior Category)/Youth Olympics (Category – B) (OR) (b) At least 3rd position in the Commonwealth Championship (Junior/Senior)/Asian Championship (Junior/Senior)/Asia Cup (Junior/Senior)/South Asian Federation (Senior)/USIC (World Railways) Championships (Senior)/World University Games- (Category-C) (OR) (c) At least 3rd position in Senior/Youth/Junior National Championships (OR) (d) At least 3rd Position in National Games organised under the aegis of Indian Olympic Association.(OR) (e) At least 3rd Position in All India Inter-University Championships organised under the Aegis of Association of Indian Universities (OR) (f) First position in Federation Cup Championship (Senior Category).

Sports Achievements:

Category - A:

World Cup (Junior/ Senior Category)

World Championships (Junior/ Senior Category)

Asian Games (Senior Category)

Commonwealth Games ( Senior Category)

Youth Olympics

Category B

Commonwealth Championships (Junior/Senior Category)

Asian Championships/Asia Cup (Junior/Senior Category)

South Asian Federation (SAF) Games (Senior Category)

USIC (World Railway) Championships (Senior Category)

World University Games

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 25 Years

Download Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Southern Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to The Assistant Personnel Officer, Railway Recruitment Cell, Southern Railway, 3rd Floor, No 5 Dr.P.V.Cherian Crescent Road, Egmore, Chennai – 600 008 latest by 30 November 2021.