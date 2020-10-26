Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2020, Apply for 62 Expert Posts @sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2020: Sports Authority of India (SAI) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Strength & Conditioning Expert on contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts on sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs on or before 06 November 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 06 November 2020 till 6 PM

Sports Authority of India Vacancy Details

Strength & Conditioning Expert - 62 Posts

Salary:

Strength and Conditioning Expert Lead - Rs. 1,00,000-1,50,000/-

Strength and Conditioning Expert II - Rs. 60,000-80,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for SAI Strength & Conditioning Expert Posts



Educational Qualification and Experience:

Bachelors or Masters in Sports and Exercise Science/Sports Science/Sports Coaching. OR

Any Graduation with ASCA Level-1 or above/CSCS/UK SCA accredited coach/Diploma in fitness training /Certificate course in Fitness Training from Government Institution

Age Limit:

45 Years

Selection Process for Strength & Conditioning Expert

Selection will be done on the basis of interview of 100 marks

How to Apply for Sports Authority of India (SAI) Expert Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through official website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in on or before 06 November 2020.

It is to be noted that applicants who have already applied for the post of strength and conditioning experts in accordance with the previous advertisement no. 1(10)/SAI/SS/2020-21 dated 01.10.2020, their applications shall remain valid. Applicants need not apply again unless the applicant wishes to supplement the previous application with additional documents.

SAI Recruitment Notification 2020 PDF

SAI Online Application Link