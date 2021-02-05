SSB ASI Steno Result 2020-21 Out: Download Selection List for Skill Test @ssbrectt.gov.in

SSB ASI Steno Result 2020-21: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the result of the written exam for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer). Candidates who appeared in SSB ASI Exam on 06 December 2020 can download SSB ASI Result from the official website - ssbrectt.gov.in.

SSB ASI Steno Result Link is given below. The candidates can download SSB Steno Result, directly, through the link below:

SSB ASI Steno Download Result Link

A total of 82 candidates are qualified in the exam (Paper 1 + Paper 2). All shortlisted candidates will now appear for Skill Test. SSB ASI Steno Skill Test will have a Dictation of 10 minutes @80 words per minutes and Transcription time 50 minutes or 65 minutes in Hindi on Computer.

SSB ASI Skill Test will be informed later to the shortlisted candidates. The candidates are advised to keep a track on official website for latest updates.

How to Download SSB ASI Steno Result 2020 ?



Go to official website of SSB i.e. ssbrectt.gov.in Click on the link - ‘List of Candidates qualified in written exam to appear in skill test for the post ASI (Steno) held on 06/12/2020’ SSB ASI Steno Result PDF will open on your screen Check SSB ASI Steno Selected Candidates Details

This recruitment is being done to fill 54 vacant post of ASI (Stenographer) in Sashastra Seema Bal, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, against advertisment number 337/RC/SSB/Para(Medical)/2018.