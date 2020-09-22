SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment Registration @ssbrectt.gov.in till 27th Sep 2020: 10th Pass can Apply Online for 1522 Vacancies, Check Online Application Process

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020 10th Pass Can Apply Online @ssbrectt.gov.in before 27th Sep 2020: SSB online application will end on 27th September 2020 for filling up the 1522 Vacancies of Constables (Driver, Laboratory Assistant, Veterinary, Ayah, Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Tailor, Cobbler, Gardner, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Water Carrier and Waiter) in Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Combatised) in SASHASTRA SEEMA BAL, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The posts are temporary but likely to continue. Selected candidates are liable to serve anywhere in India or outside the Territory of India and will be governed by the SSB Act & Rules and other rules amended from time to time.

SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release Date 29th August 2020 Application Online Opening & Closing Date 29th August to 27th September 2020 Direct Link to Apply Online Last Date to Apply Online for Remote Areas i.e., Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Lahaul Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Union Territory of Lakshwadeep 4th October 2020 (37 Days from the date of Notification Release Date)

For the ease of candidates, we have listed down step by step process for filling the online application form of SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment. So, let’s look at the Application Process for the various posts under SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment:

S. No. Particulars Instruction/ Guidelines 1 Post (See vacancies table) Candidate will have to fill the post name for which he/she wants to apply. (candidate can apply for only one post) 2 Candidate’s Name Candidates will have to fill their first name, middle name and last name in capital letters as shown in their matriculation certificate. 3 Father’s Husband’s Name Candidate will have to fill his/ her father’s/ Husband’s Name, preferably in capital letters as per their matriculation certificate. 4 Mother’s Name Candidate will have to fill his/ her mother’s name, preferably in capital letters as per their matriculation certificate. 5 Date of Birth Date of Birth will have to be mentioned in DD/MM/YYYY format as per matriculation certificate. 6 Gender The candidates will have to select gender as applicable (Male or Female) 7 Nationality Candidates will have to fill their nationality i.e Indian or Others. If others candidates will have to select subject of Nepal Subject of Bhutan. 8 Religion Candidate will have to fill his/her religion i.e Hindu, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Zoroastrians (Parsees), Jams or others. If others candidates will have to mention name of his/her religion. 9 Marital Status The candidate will have to fill their current marital status as Married/ Un-married/ Divorcee/ widowed . 10 Category Candidate should fill the category to which be) she belongs i.e. Gen/ EWS/ OBC/ SC/ ST. Keeping in view the problems faced by the candidates Govt. of India had revised the format of OBC certificate vide DoP&T No.36036/2/2013-Estt.(Res) dated 30.05.2014. Candidates selecting OBC category must ensure that he) she is belonging to the community which is recognized as a Backward Class for Central Services by the Govt. of India for the purpose of reservation in services as per orders contained in GOT instructions and in DoP&T OM No.36012122/93-Estt(SCT) dated 08.09.93. He/She should also ensure that he/she does not belong to persons/ sections (Creamy layer) mentioned in column 3 of the schedule of the above referred OM dtd 08/09/1993 to claim relaxation. 11 Whether candidate belongs to a specified community If candidate belongs to a community (Garhawalis/ Kumaonis/ Gorkhas/ Dogras/ Marathas), then he/she has to fill community & certificate details. 12 Whether affected in 1984 Riots Candidates affected by 1984 Riots, will have to fill certificate. 13 Whether affected in 2002 Communal Riots of Gujarat Candidates affected by 2002 Communal Riots of Gujarat, will have to fill certificate details. 14 Whether ordinarily been domiciled in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh during 1.1.1980-31.12.1989 Candidates who had ordinarily been domiciled in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh during the period from 1st January 1980 to 31 December 1989 will have to fill certificate details. 15 Whether Ex-Serviceman Applicable for Ex-serviceman only. If yes, candidate will have to fill length of service and date of discharge. 16 Whether Departmental Candidates with three years continuous service in Central Govt. Applicable to Departmental candidates. Candidate will have to fill employment details. 17 Aadhaar Number Candidate will have to fill-up their 12-digit Aadhaar number. If the candidates do not have Aadhaar Number, they may fill the number of photo-bearing Identity Card such as Driving License, Voter Card, Pan Card, Identity Card issued by University/ College. 18 Identification Marks Candidate will have to fill his/her identification which is clearly visible. 19 Mobile Number Candidate will have to mention a valid mobile number. Providing of mobile number is mandatory: If any candidate does not provide/ mention his/her mobile number, he/she will be responsible for non receipt of any information/ updation about examination to be provided by the SSB/ or any information in exigency. 20 E-mail ID Candidate has to mention current and in-use valid email ID. Providing of email ID is mandatory. If any candidate does not provide/ mention his/her email ID, he/she will be responsible for non receipt of any information/ updation related to examination to be provided by SSB/ or any information in exigency. 21 Education Qualification Candidates will have to fill-up respective columns of education qualification indicating year of passing only. Filling up 10th/SSC is mandatory and are essentially required as proof of age, date of birth and minimum education qualification for the post applied. 22 Postal/Permanent Address Candidates will have to fill up their postal address for correspondence and permanent address. 23 Criminal Cases Declaration Candidate will have to declare his/her criminal cases, if any case is registered against the candidate, he/she shall have to fill up the details of case. 24 Password Candidates will have to create their own password and this password will be used by them for login to know the application status and further updates.

Note: After clicking, proceed button, the filled up application form will be shown. The filled up application form can be edited by clicking “Edit Details” button.

Part-2 Registration: Upload JPEG Images of Photo & Signature

Candidates need to upload his/her photograph and signature in the given format:

Image Instruction/ Guidelines Upload Photo The candidate will have to upload his/ her passport size photograph in JPG format which must be less than 12 kb and greater than 4 kb of resolution 100 pixel widths by 120 pixels height. Upload Signature The candidate will have to upload his! her signature in JPG format which must be less than 12 kb and greater than 4 kb of resolution 140 pixel widths by 60 pixels height

Note: Once photograph and scanned signature are uploaded. “Upload” button is to be pressed. Once uploading process is done successfully, then a page with Post Applied & Registration No. will be generated automatically. The candidate wilL have to note down the registration number or take a print out of the Acknowledgement. (Candidate should note registration! application number for further reference).

Part-3 Registration: Online Payment & Final Submission

Candidates need to make online payment before the final submission of the application form in the following manner:

Particulars Instruction/ Guidelines Mode of Payment Candidates will have to pay requisite fee as applicable for the posts through net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card of any bank, SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/ Women candidates are exempted from paying fee. No amount will be refunded in any case. Candidates are advised to be careful while making payment and avoid making multiple payments against single registration, as payment made arc non-refundable. If they are making such payments, it will be at their own risk loss. Proof of Candidature Candidate must take a print out of application form after final submission. If payment is not applicable then the candidate is advised to take a print of acknowledgement Unreserved/ OBC candidates can take print out only after payment of applicable fee. In case, payment is not made successfully due to banking error or other network problem then the candidate can pay the amount by visiting the website again. The candidate will have to notedown their registration number, which will also be mailed to/ sent to their registered email ID. For payment they can login and go straight for payment mode, fill in their registration number, date of birth and then make payment. Candidates are advised that they should submit the application form after filling each and every column of application form correctly and to their entire satisfaction. After submission of form any request for change/ correction in any particulars in the application form shall not be entertained under any circumstances. SSB will not be responsible for any consequences arising out of non acceptance of any correction1 addition/deletion in any particular filled up application form whatsoever the reasons may be. Application forms with blurred photograph will be rejected summarily. Application forms incomplete in any respect will be summarily rejected.

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions and guidelines carefully before filling up the application form for SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment.