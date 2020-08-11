SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: 10th pass can apply @ssbrectt.gov.in, Check Age Limit and Educational Qualification for 1522 Vacancies

SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: SSB has invited online application from citizens of India, Nepal or Bhutan for filling up 1522 Constable Vacancies in Sahastra Seema Bal, Govt. of India, Ministry of Home Affairs in the Level-3 (Pay Matrix Rs. 21700-69100) as per 7th Pay commission and other allowances as admissible in the Force. The posts are temporary but likely to be continued. Selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India or outside the territory of India and will be governed under SSB Act & Rules and other Rules as applicable. Below are the important dates for SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment Process:

SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release Date 28th July 2020 Last Date to Apply Online 30 Days from the date of Notification Release Date Last Date to Apply Online for Remote Areas i.e., Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Lahaul Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Union Territory of Lakshwadeep 37 Days from the date of Notification Release Date

The post of SSB Constable comes under the Pay Level-3 (Pay Matrix Rs 21700- 69100) as per the 7th pay Commission. Here are the details of 1522 SSB Constable Vacancies:

SSB Constable 2020 Vacancies S. No Post Name Category-wise Vacancies UR EWS OBC SC ST Total 1 Constable (Driver) for male Only 148 36 114 245 31 574 2 Constable (Laboratory Assistant) 05 0 11 05 0 21 3 Constable (Veterinary) 67 15 42 19 18 161 4 Constable (Ayah) Female Only 02 0 02 01 0 05 5 Constable (Carpenter) 01 0 0 0 02 03 6 Constable (Plumber) 0 0 01 0 0 01 7 Constable (Painter) 05 01 02 02 02 12 8 Constable (Tailor) 11 02 0 02 05 20 9 Constable (Cobbler) 16 02 02 0 0 20 10 Constable (Gardener) 08 0 01 0 0 09 11 Constable (Cook) Male 123 23 40 25 21 232 Constable (Cook) Female 12 2 6 4 2 26 12 Constable (Washerman) Male 27 7 24 8 26 92 Constable (Washerman) Female 14 1 7 3 3 28 13 Constable (Barber) Male 28 5 8 8 26 75 Constable (Barber) Female 3 0 5 4 0 12 14 Constable (Safaiwala) Male 35 8 31 9 6 89 Constable (Safaiwala) Female 12 1 10 4 1 28 15 Constable (Water Carrier) Male 44 10 27 14 6 101 Constable (Water Carrier) Female 5 1 3 2 1 12 16 Constable (Waiter) Male 0 0 0 0 1 1 Total 566 114 336 335 151 1522

- 10% Vacancies are reserved for Ex-Servicemen in all ranks.

- A candidate can apply only for one post from amongst the posts as mentioned above.

Eligible candidates need to apply online at the SSB recruitment website - www.ssbrectt.gov.in after going through all provisions. Before applying for the different SSB Constable Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment Process:

SSB Constable 2020 Age Limit S. No Post Name Age Limit 1 Constable (Driver) for male Only 21-27 Years 2 Constable (Laboratory Assistant) 18-25 Years 3 Constable (Veterinary) 4 Constable (Ayah) Female Only 5 Constable (Carpenter) 6 Constable (Plumber) 7 Constable (Painter) 18-23 Years 8 Constable (Tailor) 9 Constable (Cobbler) 10 Constable (Gardener) 11 Constable (Cook) Male Constable (Cook) Female 12 Constable (Washerman) Male Constable (Washerman) Female 13 Constable (Barber) Male Constable (Barber) Female 14 Constable (Safaiwala) Male Constable (Safaiwala) Female 15 Constable (Water Carrier) Male Constable (Water Carrier) Female 16 Constable (Waiter) Male

SSB Constable 2020 Educational Qualification S. No Post Name Educational Qualification 1 Constable (Driver) for male Only 1. Matriculation (10th) or equivalent from a Recognized Board 2. Must possess a valid Heavy Vehicle Driving Licence. 2 Constable (Laboratory Assistant) 1. Matriculation (10th) with Science from a Recognized Board or Institution 2. Should have a certificate in Lab Assistant Course from an Institution recognized by Central Government or State Government. 3 Constable (Veterinary) Essential Educational Qualification: 10th or Matriculation Exam pass with Science as the main subject from a Recognized Board or University Desirable: One year experience in the treatment of different species of animals, in a recognized Veterinary Hospital. 4 Constable (Ayah) Female Only 1. Matriculation (10th) with Science from a Recognized Board or Institution 2. Possessing the First Aid Examination Pass Certificate from Red Cross Society or should be trained Dai 3. One year of experience in relevant field. 5 Constable (Carpenter, Plumber and Painter) 1. Matriculation (10th) or equivalent from a Recognized Board 2. Two years of work experience in respective trade; or 3. One year certificate course from a recognized Industrial Training Institute (ITI) or Vocational Institute with at least one year experience in the respective trade; or 4. Two years Diploma from recognized Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the respective trade or similar trade; and 5. Must qualify trade test 6 Constable (Tailor, Cobbler, Gardener, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Water Carrier, Waiter) 1. Matriculation (10th) or equivalent from a Recognized Board with · Two years of work experience in respective trade; or · One year certificate course from a recognized Industrial Training Institute (ITI) or Vocational Institute with at least one year experience in the respective trade; or · Two years Diploma from recognized Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the respective trade or similar trade 2. Must qualify trade test Note: Multi-Skilled candidates will be given preferences

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSB Constable 2020 Posts.