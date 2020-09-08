SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check Physical Test (PET & PST), Written Exam (CET), Skill Test & DME Details

SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus: SSB has invited online applications for filling up the 1522 Vacancies of Constables (Driver, Laboratory Assistant, Veterinary, Ayah, Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Tailor, Cobbler, Gardner, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Water Carrier and Waiter) in Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Combatised) in SASHASTRA SEEMA BAL, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The posts are temporary but likely to continue. Selected candidates are liable to serve anywhere in India or outside the Territory of India and will be governed by the SSB Act & Rules and other rules amended from time to time.

Below are important dates for SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment Process:

SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release Date 29th August 2020 Application Online Opening & Closing Date 29th August to 27th September 2020 Direct Link to Apply Online Last Date to Apply Online for Remote Areas i.e., Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Lahaul Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Union Territory of Lakshwadeep 4th October 2020 (37 Days from the date of Notification Release Date)

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of SSB Constable 2020 Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam Pattern

SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam will consist of 4 phases – 1) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) 2) Written Exam (Common Entrance Test - CET) 3) Documentation & Skill Test and 4) Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

FIRST PHASE: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)

PET & PST will be conducted at SSB locations by Board of Officers detailed by SSB, as per administrative convenience as per detail given below:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

SSB Constable 2020 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Post Name For Male For Female Constables (Driver, Laboratory Assistant, Veterinary, Ayah, Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Tailor, Cobbler, Gardner, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Water Carrier and Waiter) 4.8 Kms Race in 24 minutes 2.4 Kms Race in 18 minutes

Note:

Ex-servicemen are exempted from PET. However, they will have to appear in other recruitment stages i.e. PST, written examination, skill test and medical examination etc. As applicable. There is no Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for CT (Ayah) Female. However, candidates for the post of CT (Ayah) will have to appear in PST, written examination, skill test and medical examination as prescribed.

Physical Standard Test (PST)

The Candidates who qualify in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will have to undergo Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidate including Ex-Servicemen not meeting the minimum height and chest requirement will be rejected from the recruitment process.

PST for Constable (Driver) Post - Male Only Description Minimum height in Cms Chest in Cms For all Candidates not belonging to 1,2,3 & 4 below: 170 Min - 80 Min Expansion -5 1. For Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Assam, Himachal Pradesh UTs Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh 165 Min - 78 Min Expansion -5 2. For Gorkhas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya. 162.5 Min - 77 Min Expansion -5 3. For all Scheduled Tribes candidates belonging to the State of Sikkim, Nagaland., Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya & Left Wing Extremism affected districts, 160 Min - 76 Min Expansion -5 4. For all candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes of remaining areas 162.5 PST for Constables (Laboratory Assistant & Veterinary) Post Description Minimum height in Cms Chest in Cms For all Candidates not belonging to 1 & below: Male 170 Min - 80 Min Expansion -5 Female 157 Not Applicable 1. For Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, UTs Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Male 165 Min - 78 Min Expansion -5 Female 155 Not Applicable 2. For all candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. Male 162.5 Min - 76 Min Expansion -5 Female 150 Not Applicable PST for Constable (Ayah) Post - Female Only Description Minimum height in Cms Chest in Cms For all Candidates not belonging to 1 & 2 below: 157 Not Applicable 1. For Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, UTs Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. 155 Not Applicable 2. For all candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. 150 Not Applicable PST for Constables (Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Tailor, Cobbler, Gardner, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Water Carrier and Waiter) Posts Description Minimum height in Cms Chest in Cms For all Candidates not belonging to 1 & below: Male 167.5 Min - 78 Min Expansion -5 Female 157 Not Applicable 1. For Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, UTs Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Male 165 Min - 78 Min Expansion -5 Female 155 Not Applicable 2. For all candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. Male 162.5 Min - 76 Min Expansion -5 Female 150 Not Applicable

Note:

Candidates seeking relaxation in height and chest will require submitting the certificate reg. their community from concerned District Authorities. In the event of non-production of the certificate at the time of Physical Standard Test, their claim for relaxation in height and chest will not be entertained and their candidature for the post will be cancelled straight away. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained by SSB at a later stage. Candidates declared disqualified in Physical Standard Test (PST) can prefer an appeal in the form of a written application to the appellate authority for re-measurement of height and Chest only. The appeals of the candidates shall be disposed off on the same day. The weight of the candidate should be proportionate to height and age. Weight will not be disqualification criteria at the time of PST. However, the overweight/ underweight candidates will be disqualified at the time of Detailed Medical Examination (DME) based on weight and age on the day of Detailed Medical Examination and the height as measured during the Physical Standard Test.

SECOND PHASE: Written Exam (Common Entrance Test - CET)

Candidates declared qualified in Physical Standard Test (PST) will have to appear in a written examination which will be conducted as per following:

Common Entrance Test (CET) For all posts Subjects Number of Questions/ Marks Duration of Exam General Knowledge, Mathematics, Reasoning & General English/ General Hindi 100 MCQs of 1 mark each 2 Hours

The minimum qualifying marks of written examination for all the posts will be:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for Written Exam General/ OBC/ EWS / Ex-Servicemen 50% SC/ ST 45%

Note: Final merit for all posts will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in written examination only.

THIRD PHASE: DOCUMENTATION AND SKILL TEST

After completion of the written examination, a call list of candidates upto 20 (twenty) times of the vacancies (category wise) will be prepared, to put through the documentation process prior to appear in the skill test, Documentation will be conducted by a Board of Officers and secretarial staff as detailed by SSB, In which all the original documents as claimed by the candidate during filling of online application will be checked properly and duly attested photocopies of the same will be sought from the candidates for placing in their dossiers. If any candidate fails to produce his/her original documents and photocopies of self-attested documents, their candidature for the post will be cancelled straight away and the candidate shall be responsible for cancellation of his/her candidature. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained by SSB at a later stage.

In this process, some candidates though declared qualified in written examination but do not find a place in the list prepared for documentation and skill test will not be called for documentation and skill test. No appeal/ representation in this regard will be entertained by SSB at later stage.

Documentation and Skill test of all posts will be conducted by the Board of Officers detailed by FHQ, SSB on the basis of Recruitment Rules and guidelines prepared by FHQ, SSB.

The skill test for all the posts will be of 50 marks, the minimum qualifying marks for all candidates including SC/ST/OBC/EWS/Ex-Servicemen candidates will be 60%. Trade test for all posts will be qualifying in nature. No marks of trade test will be included in the marks of Paper-I for preparation of the final merit list.

NOTE: Candidates declared qualified in PET, PST, Written Examination, Documentation, and Skill Test will have no surety to be called for Detailed Medical Examination.

FOURTH PHASE: DETAILED MEDICAL EXAMINATION (DME)

After completion of the skill test as applicable, on the basis of merit of written examination candidates numbering upto 3 times the vacancies (category wise) advertised in Employment News will be shortlisted and called for Documentation and Detailed Medical Examination. In this process, some candidates though declared qualified in skill test but do not find a place in the call list prepared for Documentation and Detailed Medical Examination (DME) will not be called.

The Detailed Medical Examination will be conducted as per the Revised Medical Guidelines issued by ADG (Medical) on 20.05.2015 and amendments thereof. Being declared FIT in Detailed Medical Examination will in no way give any legal claim or right to any candidate for final appointment in Government service, as the appointment will be strictly as per merit.

FINAL SELECTION under SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment Process:

The final selection list will be prepared in order of merit, category wise, after completion of the Review Medical Examination. It is hereby emphasized that the candidates who merely secure the qualifying marks and found medically lit, may not be considered for final selection since the cut off marks will be determined based on number of vacancies after the completion of the whole recruitment process. Where equal marks have been obtained by candidates their merit will be fixed as per the following:

a) A candidate who secures more marks in the Trade Test will be-ranked higher.

b) In the case where marks mentioned at (a) above are also equal, the candidate senior in age will be ranked higher.

c) In case, date of births are also the same, then the candidates will be given priority based on the alphabets of their names (in dictionary pattern) i.e. A- first, B- second, C- third, etc.

After going through the above exam pattern of the SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam, you must have now understood that mere studying hard would not help you in clearing this exam. Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear physical and medical tests.