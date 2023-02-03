SSB Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023 (Released): Check Download Link Here

SSB Constable Admit Card 2023: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) released the Constable Tradesman Admit Card at ssbrectt.gov.in. Candidates can download it from below.

SSB Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs released the call letters of the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Constable (Waiter, Safaiwala, Cook & Water Carrier) on the official website i.e. ssbrectt.gov.in. The direct link to download SSB Admit Card is provided in this article. SSB Constable Exam for these posts will be held on 13 February 2023.

SSB Constable Tradesman Admit Card Download - Click Here

How to Download SSB Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download SSB Tradesman Admit Card from the website of the SSB through the given steps below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the SSB - ssbrectt.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Admit Card' Link given at the left corner of the website

Step 3: Download SSB PST PET Admit Card 2023

Step 4: SSB Constable PET PST Details