SSB Head Constable (Ministerial) Answer Key 2021 Released, Raise Objections if any @ssb.nic.in

SSB Head Constable Ministerial Answer Key 2021: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the SSB Head Constable Ministerial Answer Key 2021 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the SSB Head Constable Ministerial Exam 2021 can download the answer keys through the official website of SSB.

SSB Head Constable Ministerial Exam 2021 was conducted on 3 January 2021. The subject wise SSB Head Constable Ministerial Answer Key 2020 now has been uploaded at the official website. Candidates can download the answer keys by logging on the official website.

How and Where to Download SSB Head Constable Ministerial Answer Key 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.applyssb.com Click on Written Exam Answer Key for the post HC (Min) held on 3 Jan 2021. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download Set wise SSB Head Constable Ministerial Answer Key 2020 and save it for future reference.

If any candidate has any objection against the answer keys, they may raise representation through online mode from 5 January (7 PM) to 10 January 2021 (7 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- Per Question. Queries received after the due date will not be entertained under any circumstances. Candidates can raise objections by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.ssbrectt.gov.in. Click on the HC (Min) written exam answer key notification link. New page will be opened. Enter Exam Registration ID and password. Click on login. Select your Question Booklet Series. Select your written exam language. Select Question Number for which you want to raise your query. Select your correct option. Upload the supporting document. Only authenticate references/resources/books will be entertained for correct options. Pay online Rs. 100 for each questions. Submit your query. Take a printout of your query.

A total of 74 vacancies of Head Constable (Ministerial) will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can download Head Constable (Ministerial) Answer Key by clicking on the provided link.