SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2022: 476 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 13 April onwards @ssbodisha.ac.in 

SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for 476 Vacancies. Apply Online from 13 April onwards @ssbodisha.ac.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 4, 2022 17:22 IST
SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2022: State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Lecturers in different subjects in the Non- Government aided colleges of Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications for SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2022 online at ssbodisha.ac.in from 13 April 2022 onwards.

A total of 476 vacancies have been notified. Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs. 44,900/-to 1,42, 400/-. Candidates can submit applications online mode only. No other mode of application will be considered. Candidates are advised to go through the notification and ensure their eligibility before submitting their applications. Let's have a look at the latest SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Notification Details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 13 April 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 12 May 2022

SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of vacancies - 476

  • Odia - 278 Posts
  • History - 182 Posts
  • Hindi - 16 Posts

SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be post-graduate in the subject concerned from a recognized University with at least 55% Marks or its equivalent.

Age Limit - 21 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. Norms)

SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, career, and viva-voce.

SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Exam Centres

The written test shall be done at Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Bolangair, Cuttack, Jeysore, Rourkela, and Sambalpur Zones.

SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Application Procedure

The applications will have to apply online only. The applicants who will be shortlisted shall be asked to submit their original certificates and other documents for verification by Board before the viva-voce test.

SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • Unreserved Category/SEBC Category - Rs. 500/-
  • SC/ST/PWD - No Fee

FAQ

How can I Apply for online applications for SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2022?

Candidates can submit applications online mode at https://ssbodisha.ac.in followed by the procedure given in the article.

What is the qualification required for SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2022?

Post Graduation with 55% Marks.

What is the last date for online applications for SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2022?

12 May 2022.

What is the starting date for online applications for SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2022?

13 April 2022.

How many vacancies are to be recruited through SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2022?

476.
