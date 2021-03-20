SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2021: 972 Vacancies Notified; Apply Online @ssbodisha.gov.in

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2021: State Selection Board (SSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Lecturers in the scale of Pay is Rs. 44,900/-Rs. 1, 42, 400. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 22 March 2021 onwards. The last date of application is 21 April 2021.

A total of 972 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Lecturer through this recruitment process. The candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 22 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 21 April 2021

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Lecturer - 972 Posts

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The Candidates who have a Master’s Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University with at least 55% marks or its equivalent degree.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

Official Website

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Rs. 44,900/-Rs. 1, 42, 400/-

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, career and viva-voce test.

How to apply for SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at ssbodisha.nic.in on or before 21 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/OBC/PWD- Rs. 200/-

