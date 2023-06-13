SSB Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 555 PGT Posts

SSB Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2023: State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha is hiring for 555 PGT Posts. Check Online Application Link, Notification, and Other Details.

SSB Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2023: State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha released the notification for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Online applications are invited from prospective candidates for the recruitment of 555 teachers. The candidates can check more details on SSB Odisha Recruitment 2023 such as educational qualification, age limit, vacancy break and other details below:

SSB Teacher Notification Download Click Here SSB Teacher Online Application Link Click Here

SSB Odisha Teacher Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 20 June 2023

Last Date of Online Application - 17 July 2023

SSB Odisha Teacher Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 555

Eligibility for SSB Odisha Teacher Post

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must have Master’s Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University or integrated six years Post Graduate Master’s course from Regional College of Education recognized by NCERT with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade. Ø A candidate must have acquired B.Ed. or equivalent Degree recognized by National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent with B. Ed. from a recognized University / Institution. Ø

B.Ed. qualification is not the mandatory eligibility criterion for the post of PGT in Anthropology, Commerce, Education, Geography, Home Science, Logic & Philosophy, Psychology, Sociology, Statistics, IRPM, Telugu & Urdu subjects.

B.Ed. qualification is the mandatory criterion for the post of PGT in Botany, Chemistry, Economics, English, Geology, Hindi, History, Mathematics, Odia, Physics, Political Science, Sanskrit and Zoology subjects. SSB Odisha Age Limit:

Selection Process for SSSB Odisha Teacher Post

The selection shall be on the basis of a written test and career assessment taken together

How to Apply for Odisha Teacher Post ?

Candidates must apply online through the website of the State Selection Board, Odisha.

Candidate must go through the detailed INSTRUCTIONS before filling up Online Application Form.

Candidates are required to upload their latest passport-size photograph along with a scanned image of their full signature and left-hand thumb impression, which must be clearly identifiable/visible. Otherwise, the application of the candidate is liable to be rejected.

The requisite fee must be deposited online at the time of submission of the online application.

Candidates are advised to submit the online application form well in advance without waiting for the closing date to avoid the last hour rush.

SSB Odisha Application Fees:

Rs. 500/-