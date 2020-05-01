SSC 2020: Now, Check all SSC Exam and Updates on Umang app, Check How & Where to download

SSC 2020: The Staff Selection Commission has released a notice regarding the launch of SSC Services through UMANG Platform of Meity. Now, all SSC Aspirants get all information related to exams, results, calendar, vacancies and the latest news on Umang APP.

The candidates may visit Google Play Store (in case of Android users) or iTunes App Store (in case of Apple users) and type ‘UMANG app’ to download the application on their mobile phones.

Due to the present situation, various exams and results have been postponed by the commission. The candidates can easily get all the latest information by downloading the UMANG app to their mobile phones

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh announced that the schedules of all pending exams will be communicated after 3 May 2020. Candidates will have sufficient time to reach their allotted exam centres. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.i.e. ssc.nic.in.

A few days back, the staff selection commission had postponed MTS Paper 2 and CGL Tier 3 due to lockdown caused by coronavirus. The date for releasing the result of SSC MTS Paper 2 was on 30 April and 8 May 2020 for SSC CGL Tier 3. which has now postponed.

Notice

Official Website

