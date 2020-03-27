Study at Home
SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Result to be out soon: SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam Results are expected to be released soon at its official website – ssc.nic.in. Also, SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam might get delayed due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak. Check Details Here!

Mar 27, 2020 17:28 IST
SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Result to be out soon: Tier-2 Exam might get delayed due to COVID-19 Outbreak

SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Result to be out soon: SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Results are expected to be released soon at its official website – ssc.nic.in. SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam was conducted in online mode from 3rd March to 9th March 2020 across India. SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Answer Key was released on 16th March 2020. Candidates viewed their answer sheets, question paper and raised objection till 21st March 2020.

Staff Selection Commission will release the result of the SSC CGL Tier-1 2019 Exam soon after considering all the objections raised by the candidates. Those Candidates who will clear the cut-off Tier-1 exam will be shortlisted for the Tier-2 Exam. SSC has recently announced total 9488 vacancies under CGL 2019 Recruitment for posts like Auditor, Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. Candidates can the details of 9488 vacancies from the link given below:

Since most of the Exams conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has been postponed due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak, it is highly expected that SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam might get postponed. As per the SSC Exam Calendar, SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 22nd June to 25th June 2020.

For the ease of the candidates we have shared the exam pattern and syllabus of SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam:

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam Pattern

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). The time duration for each Paper is 2 Hours. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Paper

Subject

No. of Questions

Max Marks

Exam Duration

I

Quantitative Abilities

100

200

2 Hours

II

English Language and Comprehension

200

200

2 Hours

III

Statistics

100

200

2 Hours

IV

General Studies (Finance & Economics)

100

200

2 Hours

Points to remember:

  • Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts.
  • Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.
  • Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
  • There will be a negative marking of 0.25marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II (English Language and Comprehension) and of 50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I, Paper-III and Paper-IV.
  • Questions in Paper-I will be of Matriculation Level, Paper-II of 10+2 Level and in Paper-III and Paper-IV of Graduation Level.
  • The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped.

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Syllabus

The syllabus for SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam for the subjects - Quantitative Aptitude, English Language & Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies: Finance and Economics.

Quantitative Aptitude

English Language & Comprehension

Statistics

General Studies: Finance and Economics

Simplification

Reading Comprehension

Collection and Representation of Data

Finance and Accounting

Interest

Spelling

Measure of Dispersion

Fundamental Principles

Averages

Fill in the Blanks

Measure of Central Tendency

Financial Accounting

Percentage

Phrases and Idioms

Moments, Skewness and Kurtosis

Basic Concepts of Accounting

Ratio and Proportion

One Word Substitution

Correlation and Regression

Self-Balancing Ledger

Speed, Distance and Time

Sentence Correction

Random Variables

Forms of Market and price determination in different markets

Number System

Error Spotting

Random Variables

Theory of Production and cost

Mensuration

Cloze Test

Sampling Theory

Economics and Governance

Data Interpretation

Para Jumbles

Analysis and Variance

Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Time and Work

Synonyms-Antonyms

Time Series Analysis

Finance Commission

Algebra

Active-Passive Voice

Index Number

Theory of Demand and Supply

Trigonometry

Direct-Indirect Speech

Geometry

Data Sufficiency

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed syllabus of all the papers and build a proper strategy to score well in the respective subjects of the SSC CGL Tier-2 2019 Exam.

