SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Result to be out soon: Tier-2 Exam might get delayed due to COVID-19 Outbreak

SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Result to be out soon: SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Results are expected to be released soon at its official website – ssc.nic.in. SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam was conducted in online mode from 3rd March to 9th March 2020 across India. SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Answer Key was released on 16th March 2020. Candidates viewed their answer sheets, question paper and raised objection till 21st March 2020.

Staff Selection Commission will release the result of the SSC CGL Tier-1 2019 Exam soon after considering all the objections raised by the candidates. Those Candidates who will clear the cut-off Tier-1 exam will be shortlisted for the Tier-2 Exam. SSC has recently announced total 9488 vacancies under CGL 2019 Recruitment for posts like Auditor, Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. Candidates can the details of 9488 vacancies from the link given below:

Since most of the Exams conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has been postponed due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak, it is highly expected that SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam might get postponed. As per the SSC Exam Calendar, SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 22nd June to 25th June 2020.

For the ease of the candidates we have shared the exam pattern and syllabus of SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 Exam:

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-2 exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). The time duration for each Paper is 2 Hours. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Paper Subject No. of Questions Max Marks Exam Duration I Quantitative Abilities 100 200 2 Hours II English Language and Comprehension 200 200 2 Hours III Statistics 100 200 2 Hours IV General Studies (Finance & Economics) 100 200 2 Hours

Points to remember:

Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts.

Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.

Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II (English Language and Comprehension) and of 50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I, Paper-III and Paper-IV.

Questions in Paper-I will be of Matriculation Level, Paper-II of 10+2 Level and in Paper-III and Paper-IV of Graduation Level.

The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped.

The syllabus for SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam for the subjects - Quantitative Aptitude, English Language & Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies: Finance and Economics.

Quantitative Aptitude English Language & Comprehension Statistics General Studies: Finance and Economics Simplification Reading Comprehension Collection and Representation of Data Finance and Accounting Interest Spelling Measure of Dispersion Fundamental Principles Averages Fill in the Blanks Measure of Central Tendency Financial Accounting Percentage Phrases and Idioms Moments, Skewness and Kurtosis Basic Concepts of Accounting Ratio and Proportion One Word Substitution Correlation and Regression Self-Balancing Ledger Speed, Distance and Time Sentence Correction Random Variables Forms of Market and price determination in different markets Number System Error Spotting Random Variables Theory of Production and cost Mensuration Cloze Test Sampling Theory Economics and Governance Data Interpretation Para Jumbles Analysis and Variance Comptroller and Auditor General of India Time and Work Synonyms-Antonyms Time Series Analysis Finance Commission Algebra Active-Passive Voice Index Number Theory of Demand and Supply Trigonometry Direct-Indirect Speech Geometry Data Sufficiency

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed syllabus of all the papers and build a proper strategy to score well in the respective subjects of the SSC CGL Tier-2 2019 Exam.