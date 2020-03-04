SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Pattern & Difficulty Level similar to 2018| Check Cutoff & How Many Candidates Shortlisted Last Year

SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam has begun from 3rd March 2020 in online mode across different Exam Centres in India. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the Exam pattern & Questions asked in SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam is almost similar to the last year (2018) Exam. The difficulty level of the questions is also the same as to the previous year which was – ‘Easy to Moderate’.

Get SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam Analysis

Last year 8.36 Lakhs candidates appeared in the exam out of the total 25.97 Lakh Registered candidates. This year also lakhs of candidates have appeared for the SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam. Based on the number of candidates appeared in 2018 Exam and difficulty level of last year’s exam, let’s take look at Cut-off marks of Tier-1 Exam and the number of candidates shortlisted for SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam:

Get Memory Based Questions of SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Official Data

SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Exam Details are given in the table below:

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Exam Details Official data Total number of registered candidates 25.97 Lakhs Number of Candidates appeared in the Examination 8.36 Lakhs Overall Percentage of attendance 32.23% Number of shifts 21 Number of examination venues 362 Number of cities in which examination conducted 131 Number of States/ UT's in which examination was conducted 33 Total number of candidates shortlisted for Tier-2 Exam 1.74 Lakhs (Around 21% of the total candidates appeared)

Get SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Important Topics

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off Marks

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) used the normalization method for calculating the cut-off marks of SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Exam. As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission total 1.74 lakh candidates were shortlisted to appear in the Tier-2 Exam under different categories. SSC also released separate cut-offs for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer; Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) in the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation and all other posts.

Get SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Updates

So, let’s have a look at the SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off Marks Category-wise for different posts:

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 137.07 51771 OBC 131.18 44078 SC 111.10 27385 ST 103.22 12386 Ex-Servicemen 40.00 8146 OH- PwD 95.55 2727 HH- PwD 40.00 1548 VH- PwD 70.25 1282 Other-PwD 40.00 173 Total 150396

Get SSC CGL 2019-20 Study Material for Free

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBEC/ CBDT: Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 170.00 6247 OBC 165.00 4464 SC 148.97 2444 ST 141.86 1272 OH- PwD 132.90 335 HH- PwD 102.45 300 Other-PwD 62.19 100 Total 15162

Check SSC CGL 2020 Eligibility Criteria

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 165.96 3177 OBC 162.35 2008 SC 140.11 1421 ST 129.56 891 OH- PwD 112.48 333 HH- PwD 51.99 333 VH- PwD 64.57 364 Other-PwD 40.00 51 Total 8578

Get SSC 2020 Result Calendar

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from 22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 in online mode. As the SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam is quite similar to last year’s exam (2018), so the candidates are advised to look at the SSC CGL 2018 Tier-1 2018 Cut-Off. It is quite possible SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Cut-Off might be set close to the SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Cut-Off.

Get SSC 2020-21 Exam Calendar