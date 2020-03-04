SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Pattern & Difficulty Level similar to 2018| Check Cutoff & How Many Candidates Shortlisted Last Year

SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam has begun from 3rd March 2020 in online mode across different Exam Centres in India. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the Exam pattern & Questions asked in SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam is almost similar to the last year (2018) Exam. The difficulty level of the questions is also the same as to the previous year which was – ‘Easy to Moderate’.
Last year 8.36 Lakhs candidates appeared in the exam out of the total 25.97 Lakh Registered candidates. This year also lakhs of candidates have appeared for the SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam. Based on the number of candidates appeared in 2018 Exam and difficulty level of last year’s exam, let’s take look at Cut-off marks of Tier-1 Exam and the number of candidates shortlisted for SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam:
SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Official Data
SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Exam Details are given in the table below:
|
SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Exam Details
|
Official data
|
Total number of registered candidates
|
25.97 Lakhs
|
Number of Candidates appeared in the Examination
|
8.36 Lakhs
|
Overall Percentage of attendance
|
32.23%
|
Number of shifts
|
21
|
Number of examination venues
|
362
|
Number of cities in which examination conducted
|
131
|
Number of States/ UT's in which examination was conducted
|
33
|
Total number of candidates shortlisted for Tier-2 Exam
|
1.74 Lakhs
(Around 21% of the total candidates appeared)
SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off Marks
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) used the normalization method for calculating the cut-off marks of SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Exam. As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission total 1.74 lakh candidates were shortlisted to appear in the Tier-2 Exam under different categories. SSC also released separate cut-offs for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer; Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) in the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation and all other posts.
So, let’s have a look at the SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off Marks Category-wise for different posts:
|
SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
137.07
|
51771
|
OBC
|
131.18
|
44078
|
SC
|
111.10
|
27385
|
ST
|
103.22
|
12386
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.00
|
8146
|
OH- PwD
|
95.55
|
2727
|
HH- PwD
|
40.00
|
1548
|
VH- PwD
|
70.25
|
1282
|
Other-PwD
|
40.00
|
173
|
Total
|
|
150396
|
SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
170.00
|
6247
|
OBC
|
165.00
|
4464
|
SC
|
148.97
|
2444
|
ST
|
141.86
|
1272
|
OH- PwD
|
132.90
|
335
|
HH- PwD
|
102.45
|
300
|
Other-PwD
|
62.19
|
100
|
Total
|
|
15162
|
SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
165.96
|
3177
|
OBC
|
162.35
|
2008
|
SC
|
140.11
|
1421
|
ST
|
129.56
|
891
|
OH- PwD
|
112.48
|
333
|
HH- PwD
|
51.99
|
333
|
VH- PwD
|
64.57
|
364
|
Other-PwD
|
40.00
|
51
|
Total
|
|
8578
SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from 22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 in online mode. As the SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam is quite similar to last year’s exam (2018), so the candidates are advised to look at the SSC CGL 2018 Tier-1 2018 Cut-Off. It is quite possible SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Cut-Off might be set close to the SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Cut-Off.