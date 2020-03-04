Search

SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Pattern & Difficulty Level similar to 2018| Check Cutoff & How Many Candidates Shortlisted Last Year

Check SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Cut-off and number of candidates shortlisted last year, as the difficulty level of the questions asked SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam are quite similar to last year’s exam and the 2019-20 Cut-off might be set close to last year’s cut-off by SSC.

Mar 4, 2020 13:18 IST
SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam has begun from 3rd March 2020 in online mode across different Exam Centres in India. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the Exam pattern & Questions asked in SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam is almost similar to the last year (2018) Exam. The difficulty level of the questions is also the same as to the previous year which was – ‘Easy to Moderate’.

Last year 8.36 Lakhs candidates appeared in the exam out of the total 25.97 Lakh Registered candidates. This year also lakhs of candidates have appeared for the SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam. Based on the number of candidates appeared in 2018 Exam and difficulty level of last year’s exam, let’s take look at Cut-off marks of Tier-1 Exam and the number of candidates shortlisted for SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam:

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Official Data

SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Exam Details are given in the table below:

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Exam Details

Official data

Total number of registered candidates

25.97 Lakhs

Number of Candidates appeared in the Examination

8.36 Lakhs

Overall Percentage of attendance

32.23%

Number of shifts

21

Number of examination venues

362

Number of cities in which examination conducted

131

Number of States/ UT's in which examination was conducted

33

Total number of candidates shortlisted for Tier-2 Exam

1.74 Lakhs

(Around 21% of the total candidates appeared)

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off Marks

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) used the normalization method for calculating the cut-off marks of SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Exam. As per the cut-off fixed by the Commission total 1.74 lakh candidates were shortlisted to appear in the Tier-2 Exam under different categories. SSC also released separate cut-offs for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer; Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) in the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation and all other posts.

So, let’s have a look at the SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off Marks Category-wise for different posts:

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

137.07

51771

OBC

131.18

44078

SC

111.10

27385

ST

103.22

12386

Ex-Servicemen

40.00

8146

OH- PwD

95.55

2727

HH- PwD

40.00

1548

VH- PwD

70.25

1282

Other-PwD

40.00

173

Total

 

150396

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts

SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBEC/ CBDT: Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

170.00

6247

OBC

165.00

4464

SC

148.97

2444

ST

141.86

1272

OH- PwD

132.90

335

HH- PwD

102.45

300

Other-PwD

62.19

100

Total

 

15162

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post

SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

165.96

3177

OBC

162.35

2008

SC

140.11

1421

ST

129.56

891

OH- PwD

112.48

333

HH- PwD

51.99

333

VH- PwD

64.57

364

Other-PwD

40.00

51

Total

 

8578

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019-20 Exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from 22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 in online mode. As the SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam is quite similar to last year’s exam (2018), so the candidates are advised to look at the SSC CGL 2018 Tier-1 2018 Cut-Off. It is quite possible SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Cut-Off might be set close to the SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Cut-Off.

