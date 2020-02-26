SSC CGL 2019-2020 begins from 2nd March: Check Important Topics for Tier-1 Online Exam

SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam is going to be held from 2nd March to 11th March 2020 in online mode. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the CGL 2019-20 Exam on its regional websites. SSC will conduct this exam for the recruitment of Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India. Below is the Exam Pattern of SSC CGL 2019-20 Online Exam:

Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam. So, let’s have a look at the important Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness and English Language Topics of SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam.

SSC CGL 2019-2020: Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics

Let’s segregate the Quantitative Aptitude Topics into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate and Difficult:

Easy level Topics No. of Questions Asked Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots) 1-2 Percentage 1 Average 1 Ratio and Proportion 1-2 Problems on Ages 1 Number System 1 Number Series 1 Moderate Level Topics No. of Questions Asked Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains) 1-2 Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership) 1-2 Simple Interest and Compound Interest 1-2 Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns) 1-2 Mixture and Alligation 1 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc) 4-5 Difficult Level Topics No. of Questions Asked Algebra 2-3 Geometry 3-4 Mensuration 1-2 Trigonometry 2-3 Total 25 Questions/ 50 Marks

SSC CGL 2019-2020: General Intelligence & Reasoning Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-I Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic Subtopics Number of Questions asked Series Analogy (both word-based and numerical) 3-4 Odd pair (both word-based and numerical) Classification Missing characters Coding Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..) 3-4 Symbols Mathematical Operations Arrangement Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular) 4-5 Blood relations Ranking Puzzles Direction Sense Logic Syllogism 2-3 Venn Diagrams Assumption or Inference or Conclusion Miscellaneous Clock 0-1 Calendar Non-Verbal Cube and dices (predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object) 7-8 Sequence of figures Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters) Paper-cutting, folding, punching Mirrors and water reflection Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc. Total 25 Questions of 50 Marks

SSC CGL 2019-2020: English Language Important Topics

Let’s take a look at the analysis of SSC CGL Tier-I Exam for English Language and Comprehension Topics Section:

Category Topics (No. Of Questions Asked) Vocabulary Synonyms & Antonyms 2-3 Fill in the blanks 1-2 Spelling Test 1-2 Idioms and Phrases 1-2 One-word substitution 1-2 Sentence or Phrase Improvement 1-2 Grammar Sentence correction/ Spotting the error 2-3 Fill in the blanks/ Cloze Test 2-3 Sentence or Phrase Improvement/ Sentence Rearrangement 2-3 Comprehension Reading Comprehension 5 Total 25 Questions of 50 Marks

Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-I exam under the General Awareness Section:

Category Topics Sub-Topics No. Of Questions asked Static Gk History Facts about Harappa Civilization 9-11 Vedic culture Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems India’s freedom movement and their leaders Geography India and its neighbouring countries Famous Seaport and Airport and their location Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc Economy Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more) Five Year Plan and its importance Famous persons in the economy Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc Polity Supreme Court Meaning of Write Election of President and his functions Important constitution bodies like CAG Facts about parliament Fundamental Duties Governor and his functions State legislature Major Constitutional amendments and their importance Official Language Emergency Provisions National political parties and their symbols General Science Biology Important Inventions and their inventor 8-10 Important and Interesting facts about human body parts Nutrition in Animals and Plants Diseases and their causes like Bacteria Viruses and Protozoa Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment Chemistry Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses SI units Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc. Chemical Change and Physical Change Properties of Gases Surface Chemistry Chemistry in Everyday life Physics Important inventions and their inventor S.I. units Motion Sound Light Wave Energy Electricity Current Affairs Recent Developments Sports 3-5 Awards Politics Finance and Banking sector International Events Miscellaneous GK Population Census 3-5 Important Books and their writers First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc. State Animals and Symbols Awards and their importance Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries Important Days Computer Development of computers Input and output devices Memory Total 25

