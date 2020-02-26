Search

SSC CGL 2019-2020 begins from 2nd March: Check Important Topics for Tier-1 Online Exam

Get Important Topics for Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English language & General Awareness Section of SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam which consists of 100 questions of total 200 Marks. SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam will be held from 2nd March to 11th March 2020.

Feb 26, 2020 19:53 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
SSC CGL 2019-2020 begins from 2nd March: Check Important Topics for Tier-1 Online Exam
SSC CGL 2019-2020 begins from 2nd March: Check Important Topics for Tier-1 Online Exam

SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam is going to be held from 2nd March to 11th March 2020 in online mode. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the CGL 2019-20 Exam on its regional websites. SSC will conduct this exam for the recruitment of Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Govt. of India. Below is the Exam Pattern of SSC CGL 2019-20 Online Exam:

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam Pattern

Section

Questions/Marks

Time

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25/50

60 mins/ 1 Hour

(80 mins for PwD)

General Awareness

25/50

Quantitative Aptitude

25/50

English Language and Comprehension

25/50

TOTAL

100

Check Detailed SSC CGL 2019-20 Syllabus

Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam. So, let’s have a look at the important Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness and English Language Topics of SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam.

Get SSC CGL 2019-20 Study Material for Free

SSC CGL 2019-2020: Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics

Let’s segregate the Quantitative Aptitude Topics into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate and Difficult:

Easy level Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots)

1-2

Percentage

1

Average

1

Ratio and Proportion

1-2

Problems on Ages

1

Number System

1

Number Series

1

Moderate Level Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains)

1-2

Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership)

1-2

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

1-2

Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns)

1-2

Mixture and Alligation

1

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc)

4-5

Difficult Level Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Algebra

2-3

Geometry

3-4

Mensuration

1-2

Trigonometry

2-3

Total

25 Questions/ 50 Marks

Know the preparation tips and strategy for cracking SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

PRACTICE QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE MOCK TEST

Quantitative Aptitude

Mock Test - 1

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 2

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 3

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 4

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 5

PRACTICE

SSC CGL 2019-2020: General Intelligence & Reasoning Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-I Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic

Subtopics

Number of Questions asked

Series

Analogy (both word-based and numerical)

3-4

Odd pair (both word-based and numerical)

Classification

Missing characters

Coding

Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..)

3-4

Symbols

Mathematical Operations

Arrangement

Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular)

4-5

Blood relations

Ranking

Puzzles

Direction Sense

Logic

Syllogism

2-3

Venn Diagrams

Assumption or Inference or Conclusion

Miscellaneous

Clock

0-1

Calendar

Non-Verbal

Cube and dices

(predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object)

7-8

Sequence of figures

Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters)

Paper-cutting, folding, punching

Mirrors and water reflection

Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.

Total 25 Questions of 50 Marks

Negative Marking in SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam

PRACTICE GENERAL INTELLIGENCE & REASONING MOCK TEST

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Mock Test - 1

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 2

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 3

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 4

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 5

PRACTICE

SSC CGL 2019-2020: English Language Important Topics

Let’s take a look at the analysis of SSC CGL Tier-I Exam for English Language and Comprehension Topics Section:

Category

Topics

(No. Of Questions Asked)

Vocabulary

Synonyms & Antonyms

2-3

Fill in the blanks

1-2

Spelling Test

1-2

Idioms and Phrases

1-2

One-word substitution

1-2

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

1-2

Grammar

Sentence correction/ Spotting the error

2-3

Fill in the blanks/ Cloze Test

2-3

Sentence or Phrase Improvement/ Sentence Rearrangement

2-3

Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

5

Total 25 Questions of 50 Marks

5 Daily Routine Practices to crack SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam in First Attempt

PRACTICE ENGLISH LANGUAGE & COMPREHENSION MOCK TEST

English Language and Comprehension

Mock Test - 1

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 2

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 3

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 4

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 5

PRACTICE

SSC CGL 2019-2020: General Awareness Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-I exam under the General Awareness Section:

Category

Topics

Sub-Topics

No. Of Questions asked

Static Gk

History

Facts about Harappa Civilization

9-11

Vedic culture

Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda

Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems

India’s freedom movement and their leaders

Geography

India and its neighbouring countries

Famous Seaport and Airport and their location

Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc

Economy

Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more)

Five Year Plan and its importance

Famous persons in the economy

Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc

Polity

Supreme Court

Meaning of Write

Election of President and his functions

Important constitution bodies like CAG

Facts about parliament

Fundamental Duties

Governor and his functions

State legislature

Major Constitutional amendments and their importance

Official Language

Emergency Provisions

National political parties and their symbols

General Science

Biology

Important Inventions and their inventor

8-10

Important and Interesting facts about human body parts

Nutrition in Animals and Plants

Diseases and their causes like Bacteria

Viruses and Protozoa

Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment

Chemistry

Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses

SI units

Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc.

Chemical Change and Physical Change

Properties of Gases

Surface Chemistry

Chemistry in Everyday life

Physics

Important inventions and their inventor

S.I. units

Motion

Sound

Light

Wave

Energy

Electricity

Current Affairs

Recent Developments

Sports

3-5

Awards

Politics

Finance and Banking sector

International Events

Miscellaneous

GK

Population Census

3-5

Important Books and their writers

First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.

State Animals and Symbols

Awards and their importance

Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries

Important Days

Computer

Development of computers

Input and output devices

Memory

Total

25

SSC CGL 2019-20 Previous Year Paper

PRACTICE GENERAL AWARENESS MOCK TEST

General Awareness

Mock Test - 1

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 2

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 3

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 4

PRACTICE

Mock Test - 5

PRACTICE

Check SSC 2020-21 Exam Calendar

Related Stories