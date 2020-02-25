SSC CGL 2019-2020: Important Current Affairs/ General Awareness Questions for Tier-1 Exam

SSC CGL 2020-2019 Tier-1 Exam is going to be held from 2nd March to 11th March 2020. For scoring high marks in the exam, candidates must practice important questions of different sections including the General Awareness Section in which the maximum number of questions can be attempted in less time and with more accuracy. Current Affairs is one of the major constituents of the GA & GK section as around 10 to 15 questions comes from this topic. General Awareness Section will be of 25 marks in the exam

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled 50 most important Current Affairs questions for SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam. Candidates are advised to practice the below questions to score high marks in the exam:

1. Who has become the first girl student to win President of India Prize?

a) Subimal Ghosh

b) Lipi Thukral

c) Kavitha Gopal

d) Divya Agrawal

Answer: c)

2. Who was awarded the GN Ramachandran Gold Medal by President Ram Nath Kovind?

a) Prof. Amitabha Chattopadhyay

b) Dr Amol Prakash

c) Dr Bodhisatwa Hazra

d) Dr Prabhat Ranjan Prem

Answer: a)

3. How many countries including India have signed an agreement to stop the spread of online fake news?

a) 25

b) 20

c) 22

d) 28

Answer: b)

4. Which state topped the 'School Education Quality Index' released by NITI Aayog?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Bihar

c) Kerala

d) Punjab

Answer: c)

5. When is International Coffee Day celebrated?

a) October 1st

b) October 2nd

c) October 3rd

d) October 4th

Answer: a)

6. What is the strike range of the land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile?

a) 240km

b) 290km

c) 310km

d) 360km

Answer: b)

7. Which birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi is being celebrated on October 02 2019?

a) 150

b) 160

c) 170

d) 180

Answer: a)

8. Which fast-fashion retailer has filed for bankruptcy?

a) Forever 21

b) H&M

c) Zara

d) Topshop

Answer: a)

9. Which Indian wrestler has become World No. 1 in the 86 Kg category?

a) Bajranj Punia

b) Deepak Punia

c) Ravi Dahiya

d) Rahul Aware

Answer: b)

10. Who has taken over as the new IAF Chief?

a) Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria

b) Air Marshal RNS Thakur

c) Air Marshal SN Gupta

d) Air Marshal Ratul Shah

Answer: a)

11. Which Indian classical musician has been honored with a planet named after him?

a) Bhimsen Joshi

b) Lata Mangeshkar

c) Kumar Gandharv

d) Pandit Jasraj

Answer: d)

12. Which American sprinter won the gold medal in the World Athletics Championship 2019 by completing 100 meters in 9.76 seconds?

a) Christian Colman

b) Justin Gatlin

c) Andre Di Grass

d) Usain Bolt

Answer: a)

13. Which commission has sought response from the centre and states on their procedures involving sexual harassment cases?

a) NCW

b) NCPCR

c) NHRC

d) NIPCCD

Answer: c)

14. Which city hosted the Global Migration Film Festival?

a) Pune

b) Dhaka

c) Kathmandu

d) Kolkatta

Answer: b)

15. The day, December 3, 2019, marks the 35th year of which major Indian tragedy?

a) Bhopal Gas Tragedy

b) Bombay Bombings

c) Delhi Bombings

d) Amarnath Yatra tragedy

Answer: a)

16. Which global alliance marked its 70th year in 2019?

a) Warsaw

b) SAARC

c) NAM

d) NATO

Answer: d)

17. When is World Disability Day observed every year?

a) 1st December

b) 2nd December

c) 3rd December

d) 4th December

Answer: c)

18. Who among the following was honoured with the 2019 Ballon d’Or award?

a) Lionel Messi

b) Cristiano Ronaldo

c) Luis Suarez

d) Luca Modric

Answer: a)

19. Who is the writer of book “Early Indians: The story of our ancestors and where we come from,” who recently won the Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize?

a) Ravi Burman

b) Achyut Nandan

c) Romesh Dutta

d) Tony Joseph

Answer: d)

20. Who has been appointed as the 24th Controller General of Accounts?

a) Sumanto Ghosh

b) Soma Roy Burman

c) Ashutosh Sahay

d) Patralekha Dutta

Answer: b)

21. When was Intensified Mission Indradhanush launched?

a) 2014

b) 2016

c) 2018

d) 2017

Answer: d)

22. Which country took over the G20 Presidency in 2019 from Japan?

a) France

b) Israel

c) Saudi Arabia

d) China

Answer: c)

23. When is International Day for the Abolition of Slavery observed?

a) 1st December

b) 2nd December

c) 30th November

d) 29th November

Answer: b)

24. Who among the following won the 55th Jnanpith Award in 2019?

a) Akkitham

b) Prem Das

c) Rachna Mandal

d) Anil Desai

Answer: a)

25. When is World AIDS Day observed?

a) 28th November

b) 29th November

c) 30th November

d) 1st December

Answer: d)

26. Which country has the largest number of migrants living abroad, as per World Migration Report 2020?

a) Japan

b) Mexico

c) China

d) India

Answer: d)

27. Which film won the Golden Peacock Award at IFFI 2019?

a) Particles

b) Jallikattu

c) Marighella

d) Balloon

Answer: a)

28. Which Indian city has the world’s worst traffic, as per the Global Traffic Index 2019?

a) New Delhi

b) Beijing

c) Tokyo

d) Bengaluru

Answer: d)

29. India’s Gita Sabharwal has been appointed as the UN Resident Coordinator in which nation?

a) Maldives

b) Thailand

c) Vietnam

d) Kenya

Answer: b)

30. Who among the following actresses has been selected for the Padma Shri award 2020?

a) Deepika Padukone

b) Kangana Ranaut

c) Alia Bhatt

d) Katrina Kaif

Answer: b)

31. The Union Government has offered to sell its 100 percent stake in which airlines?

a) Vistara

b) Air India

c) Air Asia

d) Indigo

Answer: b)

32. What is the name of portal government recently released to speed up construction works of national highways?

a) TEZ

b) SPEED

c) GATI

d) MARG

Answer: c)

33. When is World Leprosy Day observed every year?

a) 25th January

b) 26th February

c) 10th January

d) 30th January

Answer: d)

34. Whose Death Anniversary is being observed on January 30?

a) Indira Gandhi

b) Mahatma Gandhi

c) Bhagat Singh

d) Subhas Chandra Bose

Answer: b)

35. Which Indian state recently reported first confirmed case of Coronavirus?

a) West Bengal

b) Assam

c) Kerala

d) Bihar

Answer: c)

36. Which nation is the second biggest weapon producer after the US, as per SIPRI annual report?

a) India

b) Russia

c) Germany

d) China

Answer: d)

37. Sheikh Khalid has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of which nation?

a) Qatar

b) Saudi Arabia

c) Kuwait

d) UAE

Answer: a)

38. What is the name of NBA player who recently died in a helicopter crash?

a) Stephen Paul

b) Russel Westbrook

c) James Harden

d) Kobe Bryant

Answer: d)

39. When is National Voter’s Day celebrated in India?

a) 24th January

b) 25th January

c) 26th January

d) 27th January

Answer: b)

40. When is National Girl Child Day observed every year?

a) 16th January

b) 11th October

c) 24th January

d) 26th February

Answer: c)

41. How many children were honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020?

a) 49

b) 51

c) 57

d) 38

Answer: a)

42. Which state’s Disaster Mitigation & Management Centre won the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2020?

a) Kerala

b) Uttarakhand

c) Odisha

d) Gujarat

Answer: b)

43. What is India’s rank in the Global Talent Competitive Index-2020?

a) 40

b) 55

c) 68

d) 72

Answer: d)

44. What is India’s ranking in the recently released Corruption Perception Index-2019?

a) 57

b) 65

c) 73

d) 80

Answer: d)

45. Which Indian state recently launched Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Andhra Pradesh

c) Madhya Pradesh

d) Rajasthan

Answer: a)

46. India’s first e-waste clinic has opened in which city?

a) Pune

b) Bhopal

c) Chennai

d) Indore

Answer: b)

47. Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary is celebrated every year on which day?

a) 23rd January

b) 22nd January

c) 21st January

d) 20th January

Answer: a)

48. India was ranked at which position in the recently released EIU’s Global Democracy Index-2019?

a) 40

b) 51

c) 63

d) 77

Answer: b)

49. Challa Sreenivasulu Setty has become the Managing Director of which bank?

a) SBI

b) BOI

c) BOB

d) PNB

Answer: a)

50. The World Archery has conditionally lifted the suspension imposed on which among the following bodies?

a) AAA

b) AII

c) AAI

d) AIG

Answer: c)