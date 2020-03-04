SSC CGL Exam Analysis & Review 2020: 4th (Shift-1) & 3rd March|Easy to Moderate Difficulty Level-Check Good Attempts!

SSC CGL Exam Analysis & Review 2020: SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Online Exam has begun from 3rd March 2020 and will last till 9th March 2020. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam is being conducted every year for the recruitment of posts like Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc.

Get Memory Based Questions of SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam conducted online on 4th & 3rd March 2020. Let’s first look at the Subject-wise Exam Analysis of SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Online Exam.

SSC CGL Tier-1 (CBE) 2019-20 Subject-wise Exam Analysis Exam Date Quantitative Aptitude General Intelligence & Reasoning General Awareness English Language and Comprehension Day 1: 3rd March (Easy to Moderate) Difficulty level of the questions ranged from easy to moderate. Try to attempt all the easy questions first to achieve accuracy and high score. Puzzles and series questions are quite easy and are taking less time in solving. Some questions were tricky like coding-decoding. Do not get stuck in these questions and attempt rest of the questions with ease. Practice previous year paper for GK Section as the questions are being taken from past year SSC CGL Exam. Current Affairs questions are from sports, Important Days & Theme and Recent Appointments Synonyms, Antonyms, Spelling Test and Cloze Test questions are quite easy to attempt. Use rule of elimination for the words which are tough to understand. Avoid making guess work. Day 2: 4th March (Moderate) Many questions were tricky and might take a lot of time to get solved. Candidates are advised not to spend more than 1 minute on any question Questions are mainly brain teasers and puzzles and can be solved quickly. This can be the highest scoring sections for the candidates. Many questions were from previous year papers and Current affairs questions were from sports, awards, etc. Candidates are advised to practice previous year papers for scoring high marks in GK questions The difficulty level is not very high in this section. Synonyms, Antonyms and cloze test questions can be attempted easily. Questions on Comprehension Passage are not coming.

Click here to know 7 last Minute tips to crack SSC CGL Tier-I Exam

SSC CGL Tier-1 (CBE) 2019-20 Exam Analysis – 3rd March 2020

SSC CGL 2018 Tier-I exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). There will be negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. The time duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this SSC CGL Tier-1 (CBE) 2019-20 Exam held on 3rd March 2020:

Get SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Updates

Click here to know the Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2020: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern

Highlights of SSC CGL Tier-1 (CBE) 2019-20 Exam

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format .

. Each question was of 2 marks.

Get SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Important Topics

All the sections were in English and Hindi Language except English Language and Comprehension section.

There was negative marking of 0.5 Marks for wrong answers.

SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through normalization method .

. It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.

with affixed on it and alongwith its as well. Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Get SSC CGL 2019-20 Study Material for Free

Important Points to Remember after SSC CGL Tier-I (CBE) 2019-20 Exam

SSC CGL Tier-II: This Exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts. Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

Get SSC 2020-21 Exam Calendar

SSC CGL Tier-III: This Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi.

This Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi. SSC CGL Tier-IV: This exam comprises of a couple of skill tests which are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure: DEST (Data Entry Speed Test), CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) and Document Verification

Get SSC 2020 Result Calendar

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC CGL Tier-I 2019-20 Online Exam held on 4th & 3rd March 2020.