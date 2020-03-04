SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1: Get Memory Based Questions of General Awareness/ Current Affairs/English with Answers

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Memory Based Questions: SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam has been started from 3rd March 2020 and will last till 9th March 2020 across different examination centres in India. In this article, we are going to share the important memory based Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CGL Tier-I 2019-20 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam:

Day-2: 4th March 2020: SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam

World Bank Group President:

Answer: David Malpass

Capital of Magadha before 4th BC

Answer: Rajagriha

Artificial Lake made by Guptas in Gujarat:

Answer: Sudarshan Lake

Article 15 of Indian Constitution

Answer: A fundamental right prohibits discrimination by the state against any citizen on grounds 'only' of religion, caste, race, sex, and place of birth.

Capital of Magadha after 4th BC

Answer: Pataliputra

Article 17 of Indian Constitution

Answer: Abolishing the practice of Untouchability

Asia's largest spice market:

Answer: Khari Baoli, Delhi

Xerophthalmia is caused by the Deficiency of which Vitamin?

Answer: Vitamin A

Antonym of ‘Liberty’:

Answer: Dependence

Where is Gol Gumbaz located?

Answer: Bijapur, Karnataka

Freedom of Religion is part of which Article of Indian Constitution?

Answer: Articles 25 to 28

Who was on throne before Harshvardhan King?

Answer: Rajyavardhana

Outer surface of moon is called?

Answer: Crust

Army Chief of India 2020:

Answer: General Bipin Rawat

Biraja temple, Rajarani temple arein which State?

Answer: Odisha

Folk Dance Of Jammu & Kashmir:

Answer: Rouf

India’s Expected growth rate for 2021

Day-1 3rd March 2020: SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Memory Based Questions

Antonym of Exodus:

Answer: Arrival

Synonym of Obligatory:

Answer: Mandatory

One word Substitution – song sung at burial:

Answer: Dirge

Idiom – Hard nut to crack?

Answer: A problem or situation that's difficult to solve or deal with

Antonym of Quiescent:

Answer: Active

Study of Dogs is known as:

Answer: Cynology

GST on Lottery:

Answer: 28%

Current President of Sri Lanka?

Answer: Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Hampi is located in which State:

Answer: Karnataka

Kartarpur Corridor inaugurated by:

Answer: Pakistan Prime Minister - Imran Khan

Which country longest serving king has passed away recently in 2020?

Answer: King of Oman

Sahitya Academy Award 2019:

Answer: Given in 23 Languages

Sanchi Stupa is located in which State?

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

What is the current repo rate?

Answer: 5.15%

Antonym of Fragile:

Answer: Strong or Solid

Which Oman Ruler Died recently?

Answer: Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman

Neutron was discovered by:

Answer: James Chadwick

Which of the following visitors came during the reign of Jahangir?

Answer: Sir Thomas Roc

Mission Mangal Movie Leading Actress?

Answer: vidya Balan

Who was the Star Campaigner of Maharashtra Govt in Maharashtra Election?

Answer: Madhuri Dixit

Who sets the Reverse Repo Rate:

Answer: RBI

Harika Dronavalli, recently awarded Padma Shree, is associated with which sports?

Answer: Chess

Sanchi Stupa was discovered in which year?

Answer: 1818

Headquarters of World Food Organisation (WFO):

Answer: Rome, Italy

Which player consecutively scored four double hundreds?

Answer: Virat Kohli

Fox 21 is bought by which company?

Answer: Walt Disney

In which state Araku Valley is situated?

Answer: Andhra Pradesh

Who was the father of Ajatshatru?

Answer: Bimbisara

Who was the last ruler of nanda dynasty?

Answer: Dhana Nanda

Who got Padma Shree award in Archery?

Answer: Bombayla Devi Laishram

Jyotiba Phule Birth Place:

Answer: Katgun, Maharashtra

Bhupesh Baghel is the CM of which State:

Answer: Chattisgarh

Man Booker International Prize 2019:

Answer: Jokha al-Harthi – Oman

Which State Hosts Madhapur Mela?

Answer: Hyderabad

Which park was formerly known as Lady Willingdon Park?

Answer: Lodhi Gardens

Which gland is situated between lungs?

Answer: Thymus Gland

Amit Shah launched a book called "Karmyoddha Granth". Whose life it is based upon?

Answer: PM Narendra Modi