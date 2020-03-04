SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1: Get Memory Based Questions of General Awareness/ Current Affairs/English with Answers

SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Memory Based Questions: SSC CGL 2019-2020 Tier-1 Exam has been started from 3rd March 2020 and will last till 9th March 2020 across different examination centres in India. In this article, we are going to share the important memory based Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CGL Tier-I 2019-20 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.
Get SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam Analysis
Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam:
|
Day-2: 4th March 2020: SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam
- World Bank Group President:
Answer: David Malpass
- Capital of Magadha before 4th BC
Answer: Rajagriha
- Artificial Lake made by Guptas in Gujarat:
Answer: Sudarshan Lake
- Article 15 of Indian Constitution
Answer: A fundamental right prohibits discrimination by the state against any citizen on grounds 'only' of religion, caste, race, sex, and place of birth.
- Capital of Magadha after 4th BC
Answer: Pataliputra
- Article 17 of Indian Constitution
Answer: Abolishing the practice of Untouchability
Check SSC CGL 2018 – Last Year Cutoff & Shortlisted Candidates Details
- Asia's largest spice market:
Answer: Khari Baoli, Delhi
- Xerophthalmia is caused by the Deficiency of which Vitamin?
Answer: Vitamin A
- Antonym of ‘Liberty’:
Answer: Dependence
- Where is Gol Gumbaz located?
Answer: Bijapur, Karnataka
- Freedom of Religion is part of which Article of Indian Constitution?
Answer: Articles 25 to 28
- Who was on throne before Harshvardhan King?
Answer: Rajyavardhana
- Outer surface of moon is called?
Answer: Crust
- Army Chief of India 2020:
Answer: General Bipin Rawat
- Biraja temple, Rajarani temple arein which State?
Answer: Odisha
Check SSC CGL 2020 Eligibility Criteria
- Folk Dance Of Jammu & Kashmir:
Answer: Rouf
- India’s Expected growth rate for 2021
|
Day-1 3rd March 2020: SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Memory Based Questions
-
Antonym of Exodus:
Answer: Arrival
- Synonym of Obligatory:
Answer: Mandatory
Click here to know 7 last Minute tips to crack SSC CGL Tier-I Exam
- One word Substitution – song sung at burial:
Answer: Dirge
- Idiom – Hard nut to crack?
Answer: A problem or situation that's difficult to solve or deal with
- Antonym of Quiescent:
Answer: Active
Get SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier-1 Important Topics
- Study of Dogs is known as:
Answer: Cynology
- GST on Lottery:
Answer: 28%
Get SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam Updates
- Current President of Sri Lanka?
Answer: Gotabaya Rajapaksa
- Hampi is located in which State:
Answer: Karnataka
- Kartarpur Corridor inaugurated by:
Answer: Pakistan Prime Minister - Imran Khan
- Which country longest serving king has passed away recently in 2020?
Answer: King of Oman
- Sahitya Academy Award 2019:
Answer: Given in 23 Languages
Practice SSC CGL 2019 Previous Year Paper with Answers
- Sanchi Stupa is located in which State?
Answer: Madhya Pradesh
- What is the current repo rate?
Answer: 5.15%
- Antonym of Fragile:
Answer: Strong or Solid
Get Important General Awareness Questions
- Which Oman Ruler Died recently?
Answer: Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman
- Neutron was discovered by:
Answer: James Chadwick
Get SSC CGL 2019-20 Study Material for Free
- Which of the following visitors came during the reign of Jahangir?
Answer: Sir Thomas Roc
- Mission Mangal Movie Leading Actress?
Answer: vidya Balan
- Who was the Star Campaigner of Maharashtra Govt in Maharashtra Election?
Answer: Madhuri Dixit
Click here to know the Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2020: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern
- Who sets the Reverse Repo Rate:
Answer: RBI
- Harika Dronavalli, recently awarded Padma Shree, is associated with which sports?
Answer: Chess
- Sanchi Stupa was discovered in which year?
Answer: 1818
Practice SSC CGL Previous Year Papers
- Headquarters of World Food Organisation (WFO):
Answer: Rome, Italy
- Which player consecutively scored four double hundreds?
Answer: Virat Kohli
- Fox 21 is bought by which company?
Answer: Walt Disney
- In which state Araku Valley is situated?
Answer: Andhra Pradesh
- Who was the father of Ajatshatru?
Answer: Bimbisara
- Who was the last ruler of nanda dynasty?
Answer: Dhana Nanda
- Who got Padma Shree award in Archery?
Answer: Bombayla Devi Laishram
- Jyotiba Phule Birth Place:
Answer: Katgun, Maharashtra
- Bhupesh Baghel is the CM of which State:
Answer: Chattisgarh
- Man Booker International Prize 2019:
Answer: Jokha al-Harthi – Oman
- Which State Hosts Madhapur Mela?
Answer: Hyderabad
- Which park was formerly known as Lady Willingdon Park?
Answer: Lodhi Gardens
- Which gland is situated between lungs?
Answer: Thymus Gland
- Amit Shah launched a book called "Karmyoddha Granth". Whose life it is based upon?
Answer: PM Narendra Modi