SSC CGL Hindi Translator Result 2019-20 to Release Soon @ssc.nic.in, Check SSC CGL Result and SSC JHT Paper 2 Result Updates

SSC CGL Hindi Translator Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon going to release the result of Online Tier 1 Exam for the post of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) and of Paper 2 for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak. SSC has released an important notice regarding the result, on 08 June, on its official website. According to SSC Result notice, SSC CGL Result 2020 and SSC JHT Result Tier 2 result shall be announced in the of June 2020.

SSC Result Notice Reads - “Based on the review of the status of pending results and keeping into account the overall current scenario, it has been decided by the Commission to announce the results in the month of June, 2020. The schedule of declaration of remaining results will be intimated in due course subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

SSC CGL Exam 2019-20 was held from 03 March to 09 March 2020. SSC CGL Answer Key 2019-20 was released on 16 March 2020 and the candidates were invited to to raise objection till 21 March 2020. Based on the recieved objection, SSC shall annpounce the SSC CGL Exam Tier 1 Result.Candidates can SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key through the link below.

SSC CGL Online Exam Level was of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Lakhs of candidates appeared in the exam for the recruitment of 9488 vacancies of graduate level such as SI/Inspector, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Auditor, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer etc.

Candidates who would qualify in SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam shall be called for SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam. SSC CGL Tier 2 is scheduled to be held on 14 October 2020. On 01 June, SSC has announced the dates of various exam including SSC CHSL 2020, SSC JE 2020, SSC Steno 2020 etc. The candidates can check SSC Calendar 2020 below:

SSC JHT Tier 2 exam was held on 16 February 2020. SSC JHT Paper 2 was a Descriptive Type Paper. Candidates who were qualified in SSC JHT Tier 1 were appeared for SSC JHT Paper 2 at various exam centres. SSC JHT Tier 1 Exam 2019 was conducted on 26 November and a total number of 12,359 candidates appeared in this examination. Out of total, 1977 candidates declared qualified to appear in the stage level of exam.

Those candidates, who will qualify in SSC JHT Paper 2, shall be be called for document verification round.

The candidates are advised to keep a track on SSC official website or on this page for SSC Result 2020 latest updates.

