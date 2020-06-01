SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2020 from 14 October: Check SSC CGL Admit Card and Exam Updates Here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2020: Staff Selection Commission has released the exam date of Tier 2 for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Posts on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. As per the SSC Calendar 2020, SSC CGL Exam shall be held on 14 October 2020 and will concluded on 17 October 2020.

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 exam will be conducted online across the country. SSC Combined Graduate Level objective type questions on Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). The candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam was conducted from 03 March to 09 March across the country and SC CGL answer key and response sheet was uploaded on 16 March 2019 on its official website. As per the reports, SSC CGL Exam Level was easy to moderate. SSC CGL Exam Result is expected to release soon on SSC official website.

All such candidates who will qualify in SSC CGL 2020 Exam shall appear for SSC Tier 2 Exam on scheduled date and time.

SSC will also upload the admit card of all successful candidates on the website of the concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office of the Commission. SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card`shall be available 3-7 days before the conduct of exam on the website of concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office.

Candidates who will qualify in SSC CGL Tier II will appear for SSC CGL Tier 3 followed by SSC CGL Tier 4. SSC CGL Tier 3 is a pen and paper test and SSC CGL Tier 4 is skill test.

In the month of March 2020, the commission has announced the tentative vacancy for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2019 of around . More than 9000 vacancies for various posts such as Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer Assistant Accounts,Inspector, Junior Statistical Officer, Sub- Inspector, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, Assistant/Superintendent and Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk under various government departments are available .

SSC CGL Exam Notice 2020