SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2020 Announced @ssc.nic.in, Here’s Direct Download Link

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 on its website. The candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL Tier 1 2020-21 can download their results through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 from 13-08-2021 to 24-08-2021 in the Computer Based Mode. The commission has uploaded the separate cut-offs for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), and all other posts. The candidates can check the result directly by clicking on the below link.

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2020?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on the ‘Result’ Section. Then, Click on the link of ‘Declaration of Result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020’. A link will be opened. Now, Enter your credentials and submit them. Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2020 and save it for future reference.

All those candidates who have been selected in Tier 1 are eligible to appear in the further recruitment process. According to the notice, The Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II and Tier-III) Examination, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 28 January 2022 to 29 January 2022 and 06 February 2022 respectively, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The admit cards for Tier 2 will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 03 - 07 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Exam. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Moreover, the commission will upload marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) on 3 December 2021. The facility of downloading will be available between 03 December 2021 to 24 December 2021. The candidates will be able to check their marks by using his/her Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password.

Direct Link to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2020