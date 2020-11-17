SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test Admit Card Out for Eastern Region, Details Here

SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test Admit Card on its website. All such candidates who have provisionally qualified for SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test can now download the admit cards through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

As of now, the commission has released the Eastern Region SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test Admit Card on its website. Candidates can download their admit cards by logging on the official website. Admit Cards of the rest zones will be uploaded soon. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test is scheduled to be held on 26 November 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates will be able to download SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test Admit Card directly by clicking on the mentioned links given in below.

All such candidates appearing for SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test are required to produce all these documents in original before the commission at the time of document verification. If any candidate fails to produce the same during document verification, the commission would cancel the candidature of such candidates for this exam and such candidates will have no claim against the commission’s decision.

According to a notice released on 15 November, Candidates qualified in Tier-II of CHSL Exam, 2018, who are ‘Persons with benchmark disability ‘and who claim to be permanently unfit to take the Typing Test because of Physical disability and seek exemption from appearing and qualifying in Typing Test are required to send scanned copies of following documents on email ID: sscnrskilltest@gmail.com, latest by 22 November 2020.