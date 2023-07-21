SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023 OUT at sscnwr.org: Download Link, Tier 1 Application Status

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: SSC has released the admit card along with the application status for the KKR, SR, and ER regions. Check Admit Card Released date for NR and other regions here.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on July 21, uploaded the admit card of Tier 1 for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam on North Western Region (NWR). Those who register for the exam for Chandigarh Region can download SSC CHSL NWR Region from the official website. The commission has also uploaded the application status of the exam on the website. The candidates need to check the status of their applications. Those whose application is accepted can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card.

Other than this, the commission has activated the application status link on SSC Eastern Region, SSC Southern Region and SSC Kerala Karnataka Region. The admit card and application status for all other regions including SSC Northern Region, SSC Western Region, SSC Central Region, SSC North East Region, and SSC Madhya Pradesh Region will be available very soon.

We have provided the region-wise table for admit card and application status below:

SSC CHSL Exam 2023: Step to Download SSC CHSL Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the Region Website: Open the website of the region for which you have applied. For example SSC SR - http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

Step 2: Look for Admit Card Link: Click on the admit card link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter Login Details: You are required to enter the registration details or name or roll number and click on ‘submit button’

Step 4: Download admit card: The candidates can take the printout of the admit card and carry it to the exam centre.

Details on SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023

The admit card contains the following details:

Candidate's Information: The admit card will display the candidate's name, photograph, and signature, as provided during the registration process. It is crucial to ensure that all the information on the admit card matches the candidate's details to avoid any discrepancies on the examination day.

Examination Details: The admit card will mention the date, time, and shift of the SSC CHSL examination. Candidates must carefully note these details to report to the exam center at the specified time. It is advisable to visit the exam center a day before the examination to familiarize themselves with the location and plan their travel accordingly.

Examination Center and Address: The admit card will specify the name and address of the examination center where the candidate is required to appear for the CHSL examination. Candidates should verify the details and plan their route to the center in advance to avoid last-minute confusion.

Roll Number and Registration Number: The admit card will also display the unique roll number and registration number assigned to the candidate for the SSC CHSL examination. These numbers are essential for identification during the examination.

