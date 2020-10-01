SSC CHSL & CGL Skill Test 2018 Date Announced @ssc.nic.in, Check details here

SSC Exam Date 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the skill test dates for combined Higher Secondary Level (10 + 2) Examination (CHSLE) 2018 & Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) - 2018. All candidates who have qualified for the written test can now appear for skill tests on the scheduled dates announced by the commission at the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

According to the notice, The Commission has decided to conduct SSC CHSL Skill Test 2018 on 26 November 2020 while SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test will be conducted in December 2018. The exact date of SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test shall be communicated separately. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website in due course. Candidates are advised to check on the official website for latest updates.

Further, the commission has also stated that a demo of the process involved in skill test shall be uploaded on the official website for the benefit of the candidates. In this context, it is important to note that due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation and also with a view to expediting the recruitment process, the commission has decided to conduct the skill tests on pan-India basis.

Important Notice Date

The Staff Selection Commission had declared the result of SSC CHSL Tier 2 on 25 February 2020 and marks for the same was released on 2 March 2020. All shortlisted candidates are now eligible for the skill test.

