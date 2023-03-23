SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023 (Soon): Check Tier 1 Response Sheet Updates Here

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023 will be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can check the latest updates in this article.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: Staff Selection Commission has conducted the computer-based exam for Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 Exam 2023 from March 09 to 21, 2023. Now, the commission will upload the SSC CHSL Answer Key and students's answer sheet on the official website (ssc.nicin). The candidates who appeared in SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam can download SSC CHSL Answer Key, once released, from the official website. They would be able to calculate their probable scores with the help of SSC CHSL Tentative Answer Key 2023.

SSC CHSL Answer Key Download Link

SSC CHSL Answer Key Download Link will be provided in this article as well. The candidates are required to login into their accounts using their login details including roll number and password.

SSC CHSL Answer Key Link Click Here

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: Check Objection Details



The commission will also invite representation from the candidates who would find any objection against the published answer key. The candidates will be required to submit the objection with a payment of Rs. 100/- per objection. SSC CHSL Tier 1 Objection Window Dates shall also be announced with the release of the answer key.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023 Overview



Name of Exam Authority Staff Selection Commission Name of the Exam Combine Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2022 Vacancies

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: How to Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key

The candidates can download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key through the official website of the commission with the help of the following steps:

Step 1: Go to the website of the SSC - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key PDF link given on the homepage 'Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined High Secondary Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2022'

Step 3: SSC CHSL Answer Key PDF will be opened. Scroll the pdf and click on 'Link for Candidates’ Response Sheet, Tentative Answer Keys and Submission of Representation'Login into your account

Step 4: This link will redirect you to a login page. Login into your account

Step 5: Download SSC Answer Key for CHSL Exam 2023

Step 6: Take the print out of the answer key