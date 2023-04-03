JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) shall release the official SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 PDF soon. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 30% for the general category, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories. 

Get All Details About SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 Here.

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is scheduled to declare the SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 in a PDF on their official website along with the SSC CHSL Cut Off Result 2023. Recently, the commission released the SSC CHSL Answer Key on March 31, 2023 and has invited the objection against the Answer Key till April 3, 2023. The SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 Tier I along with the Result is expected to be declared in April 2023. The SSC CHSL Tier I exam was conducted from 9th to 21st March 2023. 

Every year, the commission will conduct a competitive examination for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the computer-based examination i.e Tier-I and Tier-II, and Skill Test.

In this article, candidates can know complete details of the SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 Expected & Previous Years Marks including the steps to download cut-off marks and check minimum qualifying marks.

How to Download SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the category-wise SSC CHSL Cut Off Tier I 2023:

  • Go to the official SSC website.
  • On the homepage, click on the “Result” link and select the “CHSL” tab.
  • Find the SSC CHSL cutoff marks link and click on it.
  • The cut-off marks for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) can be viewed on the screen.
  • Save or download the cut-off Pdf for future reference

SSC CHSL 2023 CutOff Release Date

Check the table below to know the release date of the SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023.

Dates for submission of online applications

December 6, 2022 to January 4, 2023

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Exam

March 9 to 21, 2023

SSC CHSL Tier I Answer Key 2023

March 31, 2023

Last Date to Check Answer Key &  Raise Objection

April 3, 2023

SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2023

April 2023

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date 2023

June 26, 2023

SSC CHSL Expected Cut Off 2023

Candidates must clear the SSC CHSL Cut Off in order to get shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. The minimum qualifying marks for the UR category shall be 30% marks, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories. With this, there may be separate category-wise cut-offs in Tier-I and subsequent Tiers for different posts i.e. DEO/ DEO Grade 'A' and LDC/ JSA.

Candidates who have appeared for the Tier-1 exam for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam can check the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier I expected marks to ascertain their qualifying chances. Based on the review of the candidates and exam analysis, we have compiled the  expected category-wise cutoff marks for SSC CHSL 2023 in the table below:

Category

SSC CHSL Expected Cut Off

UR

131-132

OBC

124-125

EWS

119-120

SC

109-110

ST

99-100

Factors affecting the SSC CHSL Cutoff 2023

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) determines the SSC CHSL CutOff marks. Some of the crucial factors considered responsible for determining the SSC CHSL Cutoff marks are shared below:

  • Number of test-takers
  • Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty Level of Papers.
  • Marks obtained in the papers.

SSC CHSL 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The SSC CHSL minimum qualifying marks are decided by the commission to select deserving aspirants for the next rounds. As the SSC CHSL Tier I cut-off marks are not yet announced. Meanwhile,  candidates can check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks in Tier-I, Section-I, Section-II & Module-I of SectionIII of the Tier-II Examination as follows: 

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

30%

OBC/EWS

25%

Other Categories

20%

SSC CHSL Previous Year CutOff Marks

Candidates should check out the SSC CHSL cut off last 5 years along with the SSC CHSL cut-off state-wise to anticipate the expected cut-off marks, cut-off trends, and competition level. We have shared below the SSC CHSL Previous Year cut off marks for the reference of the candidates.

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2021-22

The SSC CHSL 2021-22 Cut-Off for the LDC/JSA and PA/SA posts was released category-wise by SSC.  Hence, check the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2021-22 discussed below for the reference of the candidates.

Category 

SSC CHSL Tier I Cut off 2022 Marks

UR

140.18226

SC

112.86061

ST

104.78368

OBC

140.12370

EWS

131.40838

ESM

55.58610

OH

107.63592

HH

65.89994

VH

89.87114

PwD – Other

56.41375

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2020-21

Check the SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA shared below for ease of the aspirants.

Category 

SSC CHSL Tier I Cut off Marks 2020-21

UR

141.88884

SC

114.16301

ST

108.88563

OBC

139.46324

EWS

117.59934

ESM

72.10346

OH

106.37516

HH

63.80870

VH

93.81684

PwD – Other

51.12050

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off 2020-21

The commission declared the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off marks for all the posts separately on their official website. We have discussed below the post-wise cut-off marks for the aspirant selected for further rounds i.e Skill Test (DEO) and Typing Test (LDC/JSA & PA/SA).

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA

Category 

Cut off Marks

UR

209.54686

EWS

181.92068

SC

178.16070

ST

174.53067

ESM

128.31607

OH

165.94100

HH

121.97676

OBC

199.66606

VH

162.33906

PWD Other

98.82648

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off for the posts of DEO

Category 

Cut off Marks

UR

260.53826

EWS

243.35344

SC

225.62596

ST

225.62596

ESM

225.62596

OH

-

HH

-

OBC

252.85025

VH

-

PWD Other

-

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 Cut-Off

Have a look at the table to know about the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 Cut-Off for all the categories shared below

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA

Category

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier I Cut off Marks

UR

159.52

SC

136.10

ST

127.32

OBC

156.10

EWS

149.98

ESM

87.32

OH

124.36

HH

81.08

VI

123.78

Other PwD

74.32

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 Cut-Off

Check the category-wise cut-off for the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 exam discussed below for the reference of the candidates.

Category

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 Cut off Marks

UR

222.77406 

SC

197.54617

ST

190.10796

OBC

215.03081 

EWS

206.77609 

ESM

146.48798 

OH

184.73248 

HH

136.64462

VI

184.33209 

Other PwD

131.70117 

SSC CHSL 2019 Final Cut Off

Let's have a look at the department-wise SSC CHSL 2019 final cut-off marks discussed below:

Ministry/Organization/Department

LDC/JSA/JPA and PA/SA; SSC CHSL Final Cut Off 2019 for UR Category

Archaeological Survey of India (Ministry of Culture)

243.27365

Central Bureau of Narcotics

260.60622 (OBC)

Central Passport Office (Ministry of External Affairs)

259.37462

Controller General of Defence Accounts

243.85849

Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

268.09309

Department of Fisheries (Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying )

245.40010

Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare

(Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare)

243.91331

Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion

(Ministry of Commerce & Industry)

247.45649 (EWS)

Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga

Rejuvenation (Ministry of Jal Shakti)

243.79858

Directorate General of Health Services (Ministry of Health and

Family Welfare)

251.41926

Election Commission of India

186.99254 (ESM)

Enforcement Directorate (Department of Revenue)

147.33540 (ESM)

India Meteorological Department (Office of the Director General of

Meteorology)

253.33602

Intelligence Bureau

257.05351

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration

(Department of Personnel & Training)

273.41534

Ministry of Culture

254.25563

Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts)-(PA-Admn)

246.50751

Ministry of Defence (Office of the JS & CAO) AFHQ

258.29556

Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change

255.29882

Ministry of External Affairs

271.23389

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

230.17466 (VH)

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

248.74756

Ministry of Labour & Employment

254.93635

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

267.90806

Vice-President’s Secretariat

277.88532

Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts)-SPN

237.40862

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier 1 Cut-Off

Check the Cut-Off marks for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam in the table shared below.

Category

SC

ST

OBC

VH

OH

HH

Ex.S

Gen

EWS

DEO (Other than C&AG)

178.45

181.47

DEO in C&AG

145.52

136.74

161.72

 

129.42

98.86

117.13

165.93

163.75

LDC/JSA/PA/SA

110.09

99.09

133.74

84.87

102.75

58.43

56.11

135.60

127.25

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2018-19: Tier 1 + Tier 2

Let's have a look at the SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 2 cut-off marks shared below.

Category

SC

ST

OBC

VH

OH

HH

Ex.S

Gen

EWS

DEO (Other than C&AG)

#

#

243.43

#

#

#

#

252.06

#

DEO in C&AG

181.48

185.15

212.09

#

184.41

148.04

152.55

223.60

215.89

LDC/JSA/PA/SA

143.93

133.80

167.07

123.54

139.36

93.50

97.82

190.33

161.31

FAQ

Q1. Does SSC release the SSC CHSL cutoff after the exam?

Yes. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 in a PDF on their official website along with the result.

Q2. Is there any sectional cutoff in SSC CHSL 2023?

No. It is expected that there will be no sectional cut-off marks in SSC CHSL 2023 and the commission will release the category-wise SSC CHSL cut-off marks.

Q3. Are the cut-off marks for different categories appearing for the SSC CHSL exam the same?

No. The SSC CHSL cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks are different for different categories. As per the official notification, The minimum qualifying marks for the UR category shall be 30% marks, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories.

Q4. How many seats are there in SSC CHSL 2023?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a total of 4500 vacancies for Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

Q5. What factors decide the SSC CHSL cutoff?

The factors considered responsible for deciding the SSC CHSL cutoff marks are the difficulty level of the exam, the number of candidates attempting the exam, previous cutoff trends and etc.

