SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) shall release the official SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 PDF soon. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 30% for the general category, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories.

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is scheduled to declare the SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 in a PDF on their official website along with the SSC CHSL Cut Off Result 2023. Recently, the commission released the SSC CHSL Answer Key on March 31, 2023 and has invited the objection against the Answer Key till April 3, 2023. The SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 Tier I along with the Result is expected to be declared in April 2023. The SSC CHSL Tier I exam was conducted from 9th to 21st March 2023.

Every year, the commission will conduct a competitive examination for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the computer-based examination i.e Tier-I and Tier-II, and Skill Test.

In this article, candidates can know complete details of the SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 Expected & Previous Years Marks including the steps to download cut-off marks and check minimum qualifying marks.

How to Download SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the category-wise SSC CHSL Cut Off Tier I 2023:

Go to the official SSC website.

On the homepage, click on the “Result” link and select the “CHSL” tab.

Find the SSC CHSL cutoff marks link and click on it.

The cut-off marks for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) can be viewed on the screen.

Save or download the cut-off Pdf for future reference

SSC CHSL 2023 CutOff Release Date

Check the table below to know the release date of the SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023.

Dates for submission of online applications December 6, 2022 to January 4, 2023 SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Exam March 9 to 21, 2023 SSC CHSL Tier I Answer Key 2023 March 31, 2023 Last Date to Check Answer Key & Raise Objection April 3, 2023 SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2023 April 2023 SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date 2023 June 26, 2023

SSC CHSL Expected Cut Off 2023

Candidates must clear the SSC CHSL Cut Off in order to get shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. The minimum qualifying marks for the UR category shall be 30% marks, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories. With this, there may be separate category-wise cut-offs in Tier-I and subsequent Tiers for different posts i.e. DEO/ DEO Grade 'A' and LDC/ JSA.

Candidates who have appeared for the Tier-1 exam for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam can check the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier I expected marks to ascertain their qualifying chances. Based on the review of the candidates and exam analysis, we have compiled the expected category-wise cutoff marks for SSC CHSL 2023 in the table below:

Category SSC CHSL Expected Cut Off UR 131-132 OBC 124-125 EWS 119-120 SC 109-110 ST 99-100

Factors affecting the SSC CHSL Cutoff 2023

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) determines the SSC CHSL CutOff marks. Some of the crucial factors considered responsible for determining the SSC CHSL Cutoff marks are shared below:

Number of test-takers

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Papers.

Marks obtained in the papers.

SSC CHSL 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The SSC CHSL minimum qualifying marks are decided by the commission to select deserving aspirants for the next rounds. As the SSC CHSL Tier I cut-off marks are not yet announced. Meanwhile, candidates can check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks in Tier-I, Section-I, Section-II & Module-I of SectionIII of the Tier-II Examination as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 30% OBC/EWS 25% Other Categories 20%

SSC CHSL Previous Year CutOff Marks

Candidates should check out the SSC CHSL cut off last 5 years along with the SSC CHSL cut-off state-wise to anticipate the expected cut-off marks, cut-off trends, and competition level. We have shared below the SSC CHSL Previous Year cut off marks for the reference of the candidates.

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2021-22

The SSC CHSL 2021-22 Cut-Off for the LDC/JSA and PA/SA posts was released category-wise by SSC. Hence, check the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2021-22 discussed below for the reference of the candidates.

Category SSC CHSL Tier I Cut off 2022 Marks UR 140.18226 SC 112.86061 ST 104.78368 OBC 140.12370 EWS 131.40838 ESM 55.58610 OH 107.63592 HH 65.89994 VH 89.87114 PwD – Other 56.41375

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2020-21

Check the SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA shared below for ease of the aspirants.

Category SSC CHSL Tier I Cut off Marks 2020-21 UR 141.88884 SC 114.16301 ST 108.88563 OBC 139.46324 EWS 117.59934 ESM 72.10346 OH 106.37516 HH 63.80870 VH 93.81684 PwD – Other 51.12050

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off 2020-21

The commission declared the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off marks for all the posts separately on their official website. We have discussed below the post-wise cut-off marks for the aspirant selected for further rounds i.e Skill Test (DEO) and Typing Test (LDC/JSA & PA/SA).

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA

Category Cut off Marks UR 209.54686 EWS 181.92068 SC 178.16070 ST 174.53067 ESM 128.31607 OH 165.94100 HH 121.97676 OBC 199.66606 VH 162.33906 PWD Other 98.82648

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off for the posts of DEO

Category Cut off Marks UR 260.53826 EWS 243.35344 SC 225.62596 ST 225.62596 ESM 225.62596 OH - HH - OBC 252.85025 VH - PWD Other -

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 Cut-Off

Have a look at the table to know about the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 Cut-Off for all the categories shared below

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA

Category SSC CHSL 2019 Tier I Cut off Marks UR 159.52 SC 136.10 ST 127.32 OBC 156.10 EWS 149.98 ESM 87.32 OH 124.36 HH 81.08 VI 123.78 Other PwD 74.32

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 Cut-Off

Check the category-wise cut-off for the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 exam discussed below for the reference of the candidates.

Category SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 Cut off Marks UR 222.77406 SC 197.54617 ST 190.10796 OBC 215.03081 EWS 206.77609 ESM 146.48798 OH 184.73248 HH 136.64462 VI 184.33209 Other PwD 131.70117

SSC CHSL 2019 Final Cut Off

Let's have a look at the department-wise SSC CHSL 2019 final cut-off marks discussed below:

Ministry/Organization/Department LDC/JSA/JPA and PA/SA; SSC CHSL Final Cut Off 2019 for UR Category Archaeological Survey of India (Ministry of Culture) 243.27365 Central Bureau of Narcotics 260.60622 (OBC) Central Passport Office (Ministry of External Affairs) 259.37462 Controller General of Defence Accounts 243.85849 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 268.09309 Department of Fisheries (Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying ) 245.40010 Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare (Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare) 243.91331 Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (Ministry of Commerce & Industry) 247.45649 (EWS) Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (Ministry of Jal Shakti) 243.79858 Directorate General of Health Services (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) 251.41926 Election Commission of India 186.99254 (ESM) Enforcement Directorate (Department of Revenue) 147.33540 (ESM) India Meteorological Department (Office of the Director General of Meteorology) 253.33602 Intelligence Bureau 257.05351 Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (Department of Personnel & Training) 273.41534 Ministry of Culture 254.25563 Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts)-(PA-Admn) 246.50751 Ministry of Defence (Office of the JS & CAO) AFHQ 258.29556 Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change 255.29882 Ministry of External Affairs 271.23389 Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs 230.17466 (VH) Ministry of Information & Broadcasting 248.74756 Ministry of Labour & Employment 254.93635 Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs 267.90806 Vice-President’s Secretariat 277.88532 Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts)-SPN 237.40862

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier 1 Cut-Off

Check the Cut-Off marks for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam in the table shared below.

Category SC ST OBC VH OH HH Ex.S Gen EWS DEO (Other than C&AG) – – 178.45 – – – – 181.47 – DEO in C&AG 145.52 136.74 161.72 129.42 98.86 117.13 165.93 163.75 LDC/JSA/PA/SA 110.09 99.09 133.74 84.87 102.75 58.43 56.11 135.60 127.25

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2018-19: Tier 1 + Tier 2

Let's have a look at the SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 2 cut-off marks shared below.