SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is scheduled to declare the SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 in a PDF on their official website along with the SSC CHSL Cut Off Result 2023. Recently, the commission released the SSC CHSL Answer Key on March 31, 2023 and has invited the objection against the Answer Key till April 3, 2023. The SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 Tier I along with the Result is expected to be declared in April 2023. The SSC CHSL Tier I exam was conducted from 9th to 21st March 2023.
Every year, the commission will conduct a competitive examination for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the computer-based examination i.e Tier-I and Tier-II, and Skill Test.
In this article, candidates can know complete details of the SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 Expected & Previous Years Marks including the steps to download cut-off marks and check minimum qualifying marks.
How to Download SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023?
Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the category-wise SSC CHSL Cut Off Tier I 2023:
- Go to the official SSC website.
- On the homepage, click on the “Result” link and select the “CHSL” tab.
- Find the SSC CHSL cutoff marks link and click on it.
- The cut-off marks for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) can be viewed on the screen.
- Save or download the cut-off Pdf for future reference
SSC CHSL 2023 CutOff Release Date
Check the table below to know the release date of the SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023.
|
Dates for submission of online applications
|
December 6, 2022 to January 4, 2023
|
SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Exam
|
March 9 to 21, 2023
|
SSC CHSL Tier I Answer Key 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Last Date to Check Answer Key & Raise Objection
|
April 3, 2023
|
SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2023
|
April 2023
|
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date 2023
|
June 26, 2023
SSC CHSL Expected Cut Off 2023
Candidates must clear the SSC CHSL Cut Off in order to get shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. The minimum qualifying marks for the UR category shall be 30% marks, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories. With this, there may be separate category-wise cut-offs in Tier-I and subsequent Tiers for different posts i.e. DEO/ DEO Grade 'A' and LDC/ JSA.
Candidates who have appeared for the Tier-1 exam for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam can check the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier I expected marks to ascertain their qualifying chances. Based on the review of the candidates and exam analysis, we have compiled the expected category-wise cutoff marks for SSC CHSL 2023 in the table below:
|
Category
|
SSC CHSL Expected Cut Off
|
UR
|
131-132
|
OBC
|
124-125
|
EWS
|
119-120
|
SC
|
109-110
|
ST
|
99-100
Factors affecting the SSC CHSL Cutoff 2023
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) determines the SSC CHSL CutOff marks. Some of the crucial factors considered responsible for determining the SSC CHSL Cutoff marks are shared below:
- Number of test-takers
- Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level of Papers.
- Marks obtained in the papers.
SSC CHSL 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks
The SSC CHSL minimum qualifying marks are decided by the commission to select deserving aspirants for the next rounds. As the SSC CHSL Tier I cut-off marks are not yet announced. Meanwhile, candidates can check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks in Tier-I, Section-I, Section-II & Module-I of SectionIII of the Tier-II Examination as follows:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
UR
|
30%
|
OBC/EWS
|
25%
|
Other Categories
|
20%
SSC CHSL Previous Year CutOff Marks
Candidates should check out the SSC CHSL cut off last 5 years along with the SSC CHSL cut-off state-wise to anticipate the expected cut-off marks, cut-off trends, and competition level. We have shared below the SSC CHSL Previous Year cut off marks for the reference of the candidates.
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2021-22
The SSC CHSL 2021-22 Cut-Off for the LDC/JSA and PA/SA posts was released category-wise by SSC. Hence, check the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2021-22 discussed below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Category
|
SSC CHSL Tier I Cut off 2022 Marks
|
UR
|
140.18226
|
SC
|
112.86061
|
ST
|
104.78368
|
OBC
|
140.12370
|
EWS
|
131.40838
|
ESM
|
55.58610
|
OH
|
107.63592
|
HH
|
65.89994
|
VH
|
89.87114
|
PwD – Other
|
56.41375
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2020-21
Check the SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA shared below for ease of the aspirants.
|
Category
|
SSC CHSL Tier I Cut off Marks 2020-21
|
UR
|
141.88884
|
SC
|
114.16301
|
ST
|
108.88563
|
OBC
|
139.46324
|
EWS
|
117.59934
|
ESM
|
72.10346
|
OH
|
106.37516
|
HH
|
63.80870
|
VH
|
93.81684
|
PwD – Other
|
51.12050
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off 2020-21
The commission declared the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off marks for all the posts separately on their official website. We have discussed below the post-wise cut-off marks for the aspirant selected for further rounds i.e Skill Test (DEO) and Typing Test (LDC/JSA & PA/SA).
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA
|
Category
|
Cut off Marks
|
UR
|
209.54686
|
EWS
|
181.92068
|
SC
|
178.16070
|
ST
|
174.53067
|
ESM
|
128.31607
|
OH
|
165.94100
|
HH
|
121.97676
|
OBC
|
199.66606
|
VH
|
162.33906
|
PWD Other
|
98.82648
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off for the posts of DEO
|
Category
|
Cut off Marks
|
UR
|
260.53826
|
EWS
|
243.35344
|
SC
|
225.62596
|
ST
|
225.62596
|
ESM
|
225.62596
|
OH
|
-
|
HH
|
-
|
OBC
|
252.85025
|
VH
|
-
|
PWD Other
|
-
SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 Cut-Off
Have a look at the table to know about the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 Cut-Off for all the categories shared below
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA
|
Category
|
SSC CHSL 2019 Tier I Cut off Marks
|
UR
|
159.52
|
SC
|
136.10
|
ST
|
127.32
|
OBC
|
156.10
|
EWS
|
149.98
|
ESM
|
87.32
|
OH
|
124.36
|
HH
|
81.08
|
VI
|
123.78
|
Other PwD
|
74.32
SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 Cut-Off
Check the category-wise cut-off for the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 exam discussed below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Category
|
SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 Cut off Marks
|
UR
|
222.77406
|
SC
|
197.54617
|
ST
|
190.10796
|
OBC
|
215.03081
|
EWS
|
206.77609
|
ESM
|
146.48798
|
OH
|
184.73248
|
HH
|
136.64462
|
VI
|
184.33209
|
Other PwD
|
131.70117
SSC CHSL 2019 Final Cut Off
Let's have a look at the department-wise SSC CHSL 2019 final cut-off marks discussed below:
|
Ministry/Organization/Department
|
LDC/JSA/JPA and PA/SA; SSC CHSL Final Cut Off 2019 for UR Category
|
Archaeological Survey of India (Ministry of Culture)
|
243.27365
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
260.60622 (OBC)
|
Central Passport Office (Ministry of External Affairs)
|
259.37462
|
Controller General of Defence Accounts
|
243.85849
|
Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal
|
268.09309
|
Department of Fisheries (Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying )
|
245.40010
|
Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare
(Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare)
|
243.91331
|
Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion
(Ministry of Commerce & Industry)
|
247.45649 (EWS)
|
Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga
Rejuvenation (Ministry of Jal Shakti)
|
243.79858
|
Directorate General of Health Services (Ministry of Health and
Family Welfare)
|
251.41926
|
Election Commission of India
|
186.99254 (ESM)
|
Enforcement Directorate (Department of Revenue)
|
147.33540 (ESM)
|
India Meteorological Department (Office of the Director General of
Meteorology)
|
253.33602
|
Intelligence Bureau
|
257.05351
|
Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration
(Department of Personnel & Training)
|
273.41534
|
Ministry of Culture
|
254.25563
|
Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts)-(PA-Admn)
|
246.50751
|
Ministry of Defence (Office of the JS & CAO) AFHQ
|
258.29556
|
Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change
|
255.29882
|
Ministry of External Affairs
|
271.23389
|
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
|
230.17466 (VH)
|
Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
|
248.74756
|
Ministry of Labour & Employment
|
254.93635
|
Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
|
267.90806
|
Vice-President’s Secretariat
|
277.88532
|
Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts)-SPN
|
237.40862
SSC CHSL 2018 Tier 1 Cut-Off
Check the Cut-Off marks for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam in the table shared below.
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Ex.S
|
Gen
|
EWS
|
DEO (Other than C&AG)
|
–
|
–
|
178.45
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
181.47
|
–
|
DEO in C&AG
|
145.52
|
136.74
|
161.72
|
|
129.42
|
98.86
|
117.13
|
165.93
|
163.75
|
LDC/JSA/PA/SA
|
110.09
|
99.09
|
133.74
|
84.87
|
102.75
|
58.43
|
56.11
|
135.60
|
127.25
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2018-19: Tier 1 + Tier 2
Let's have a look at the SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 2 cut-off marks shared below.
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Ex.S
|
Gen
|
EWS
|
DEO (Other than C&AG)
|
#
|
#
|
243.43
|
#
|
#
|
#
|
#
|
252.06
|
#
|
DEO in C&AG
|
181.48
|
185.15
|
212.09
|
#
|
184.41
|
148.04
|
152.55
|
223.60
|
215.89
|
LDC/JSA/PA/SA
|
143.93
|
133.80
|
167.07
|
123.54
|
139.36
|
93.50
|
97.82
|
190.33
|
161.31