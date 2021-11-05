SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2021 Tier 1 Released: Download Till 4 Dec @ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2021 has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on ssc.nic.in. Download Here.

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2021 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) uploaded the answer of SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2020-21 on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key from official website. As per the official notice, “In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Paper(s) w.r.t. Tier-1 of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 on the website of the Commission on 05-11-2021”.

We have provided SSC CHSL Answer Key Link below. Those who participated the exam can download SSC HSL Tier 1 Final Answer key from 05 November to 04 December 2021 through this link.

How to Download SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Click on the link 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys’

Download SSC CHSL Final Answer Key PDF and click on the link final answer key link given at the bottom of the homepage ‘Click here for Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Paper’

A new page will be opened where you are required to enter your ‘Roll number ( As per Admission Certificate)’ and ‘Password (As per Admission Certificate)’

Download SSC CHSL 2021 Final Answer Key

You may take a print out of your respective Final Answer Keys alongwith respective Question Paper, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time.

SSC CHSL Exam was held from 12 April to 19 April 2021 in the online mode at various centres all over the country for recruitment to the of Postal Assistants (PA), Sorting Assistants (SA), JSA and Lower Divisional Clerks (LDC). SSC CHSL result was announced on 27 October 2021. The commission has uploaded the tentative answer on key on 20 August 2021.

On the basis of marks SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam, candidates have been shortlisted, Category-wise for SSC CHSL Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper).