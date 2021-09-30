SSC CHSL Final Result 2018 Out @ssc.nic.in, Download Link Here

SSC CHSL Final Result 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 on ssc.nic.in. Check Result PDF, Marks Date and Other Details.

SSC CHSL Final Result 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018. Candidates who appeared in DV Round can download SSC Final Result from the official website - ssc.nic.in. However, SSC Final Result Link is also provided below:

SSC CHSL Final Result Download Link

SSC CHSL 2018 Cut-Off and Other Details

The result has been prepared on the basis of Tier-I, Tier-II and Typing Test for LDC/ JSA/ JPA and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant Posts, Tier-I, Tier-II and DEST for C&AG for DEO (C&AG) Posts and on the basis of Tier-I, Tier-II and DEST for Deptt. Other than C&AG for DEO (Deptt. Other than C&AG).

A total of 5525 candidates are finally selected for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)/ Junior Passport Assistant (JPA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Candidates can check details of finally recommended candidates and category wise break-up of the candidates along with the marks obtained by the last selected candidates through the PDFs given above.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 08 October.2021. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registration No. and registered password from 08 to 31 October 2021.

How to Download SSC CHSL Final Result 2018 ?

Visit the SSC webiste - ssc.nic.in and click on ‘Result Tab’

Now, go to ‘CHSL’ Section

Click on ‘click her’ under ‘Result given against ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2018 (Final Result)- List of candidates in Roll No. order recommended for appointment for the posts of LDC/JSA/JPA/PA/SA & DEO

Download SSC 2018 Result PDF

Take a print out for future use.