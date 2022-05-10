SSC CHSL Final Result 2019 Released @ssc.nic.in: Download Selection List PDF Here

SSC CHSL Final Result 2019 PDF has been issued Staff Selection Commission on 10 May on ssc.nic.in: Candidates can download the result, and check other details here.

SSC CHSL Final Result 2019: The staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result of the f Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019. The final selection list has been prepared on the basis of the performance of candidates in ‘Tier-I +Tier-II’ examinations and the preference of Posts/ Departments given by them at the time of Document Verification. A total of 4684 candidates are shortlisted for various posts. Those who attended the DV round can now download SSC CHSL DV Result from ssc.nic.in. However, you can also click on SSC CHSL Final Result Link given just below:

SSC CHSL 2019 Marks

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 17 May 2022. The candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard upto 04 June 2022.

How to Download SSC CHSL Final Result 2019 ?

Visit the SSC website (ssc.nic.in) and then ‘Result’ Tab Go to ‘CHSL’ Section and click on ‘click here’ given against ‘1 Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2019 (Final Result): List of candidates in Roll No. order recommended for appointment for the posts of LDC/JSA/JPA and PA/SA’ and ‘Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2019 (Final Result): List of Candidates whose result kept withheld’ Download SSC CHSL Final Result PDF Check roll number, name, category, post, rank of shortlisted candidates

SSC CHSL DV Round was conducted from 14 to 28 March 2022 for a total of 13088 candidates

The recruitment is being done for the post of Lower Division Clear (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant(JSA)/Junior Passport Assistant(JPA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA).

Important Note- If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the Commission or the concerned User Department within a period of one year after declaration of result, he/ she must bring this to the notice of the User Department immediately thereafter.