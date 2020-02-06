SSC CHSL Post Preference Code 2018 Released: Format for filling Post Preference LDC/DEO/JSA/PA in Ministries

Shortlisted candidates of SSC CHSL 2018 Exam have to submit the Option Form for providing preference to different Post Codes. SSC has released the format for submitting the Post Preference Code. So let’s have a look at the detail format of Post Preference/ Option Form and how to fill the form correctly before submission.
1. NAME AND ROLL NUMBER:
Fill in your name and Roll No. in the blanks of the first line of Form:
“Name of the Candidate ______________________________Roll No.____________ Candidates
should indicate their options, in order of preference, separately for the post in the following Format”
2. KNOW THE SSC CHSL 2018 POST CODES:
a) Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/JSA/JPA - Preference Code for Ministry/Departments/ Offices):
|
Code
|
Name of Department/Office/ Ministry
|
L01
|
Canteen Store Department (Ministry of
|
L02
|
Central Administrative Tribunal
|
L03
|
Central Bureau of Investigation
|
L04
|
Central Electricity Authority (Ministry of
|
L05
|
Central Hindi Directorate (M/o Human
|
L06
|
Central Hindi Training Institute (Department of
|
L07
|
Central Passport Organisation (Ministry of
|
L08
|
Central Translation Bureau (Department of
|
L09
|
Controller General of Defence Accounts
|
L10
|
Department for Promotion of Industrial Policy
|
L11
|
Department of Commerce (Ministry of
|
L12
|
Department of Posts (Ministry of
|
L13
|
Directorate General of Health Services (M/o
|
L14
|
Directorate General of Shipping (Ministry of
|
L15
|
Election Commission of India
|
L16
|
Enforcement Directorate (Department of
|
L17
|
IHQ MOD (Navy)/DTE of Civilian Manpower
|
L18
|
Income Tax Settlement Commission
|
L19
|
Intelligence Bureau
|
L20
|
Ministry of Civil Aviation
|
L21
|
Ministry of Culture
|
L22
|
Ministry of Electronics and Information
|
L23
|
Ministry of Environment, Forests, Climate
|
L24
|
Ministry of External Affairs
|
L25
|
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
|
L26
|
Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
|
L27
|
Ministry of Labour & Employment
|
L28
|
Ministry of Law & Justice (Legislative
|
L29
|
Ministry of Statistics & Programme
|
L30
|
Ministry of Textiles
|
L31
|
Ministry of Tourism
|
L32
|
Ministry of Water Resources, River
|
L33
|
Narcotics Control Bureau (Ministry of Home
|
L34
|
National Informatics Centre
|
L35
|
National Investigation Agency
|
L36
|
Office of Controller General of Communication
|
L37
|
Office of The JS & CAO- AFHQ (Ministry of
|
L38
|
Ordnance Factory Board (Ministry of Defence)
|
L39
|
Registrar General, India
|
L40
|
Vice President Secretariat
b) Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - Preference Code for Ministry/Departments/ Offices (With Grade pay of Rs. 2400):
|
Code
|
Name of Department/Office
|
P41
|
Department of Posts - SPN (Ministry of Communications)
c) Data Entry Operator (DEO) - Preference Code for Ministry/Departments/ Offices (With Grade pay of Rs. 2400) 15,000 key depressions per hour:
|
Code
|
Name of Department/Office
|
D42
|
Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India
d) Data Entry Operator (DEO): Preference Code for Ministry/Departments/ Offices (With Grade pay of Rs. 2400) 8,000 key depressions per hour:
|
Code
|
Name of Department/Office
|
D43
|
Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change
|
D44
|
Ministry of Textiles
3. SELECT AND FILL THE POST CODES
Shortlisted candidates are advised to choose the Post Codes first for which they are eligible and have the essential qualification. Candidates need to give priority number from 1 to 44 to the Post Codes in the below format:
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
30
|
31
|
32
|
33
|
34
|
35
|
36
|
37
|
38
|
39
|
40
|
41
|
42
|
43
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. SIGNATURE & NAME OF THE CANDIDATE along with DATE
Add your signature and name at the end of the Post Preference Form. Also, mention the date on which the form has been filled and sent to the Commission.