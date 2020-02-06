SSC CHSL Post Preference Code 2018 Released: Format for filling Post Preference LDC/DEO/JSA/PA in Ministries

Shortlisted candidates of SSC CHSL 2018 Exam have to submit the Option Form for providing preference to different Post Codes. SSC has released the format for submitting the Post Preference Code. So let’s have a look at the detail format of Post Preference/ Option Form and how to fill the form correctly before submission.

1. NAME AND ROLL NUMBER:

Fill in your name and Roll No. in the blanks of the first line of Form:

“Name of the Candidate ______________________________Roll No.____________ Candidates

should indicate their options, in order of preference, separately for the post in the following Format”

2. KNOW THE SSC CHSL 2018 POST CODES:

a) Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/JSA/JPA - Preference Code for Ministry/Departments/ Offices):

Code Name of Department/Office/ Ministry L01 Canteen Store Department (Ministry of

Defence) L02 Central Administrative Tribunal L03 Central Bureau of Investigation L04 Central Electricity Authority (Ministry of

Power) L05 Central Hindi Directorate (M/o Human

Resources Development) L06 Central Hindi Training Institute (Department of

Official Language) L07 Central Passport Organisation (Ministry of

External Affairs) L08 Central Translation Bureau (Department of

Official Language (Ministry of Home Affairs) L09 Controller General of Defence Accounts L10 Department for Promotion of Industrial Policy

& Internal Trade (M/o Commerce & Industry) L11 Department of Commerce (Ministry of

Commerce & Industry) L12 Department of Posts (Ministry of

Communications) L13 Directorate General of Health Services (M/o

Health & Family Welfare) L14 Directorate General of Shipping (Ministry of

Shipping) L15 Election Commission of India L16 Enforcement Directorate (Department of

Revenue) L17 IHQ MOD (Navy)/DTE of Civilian Manpower

Planning and Recruitment Integrated

Headquarters (DCMPR) L18 Income Tax Settlement Commission

(Department of Revenue) L19 Intelligence Bureau L20 Ministry of Civil Aviation L21 Ministry of Culture L22 Ministry of Electronics and Information

Technology L23 Ministry of Environment, Forests, Climate

Change L24 Ministry of External Affairs L25 Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs L26 Ministry of Information & Broadcasting L27 Ministry of Labour & Employment L28 Ministry of Law & Justice (Legislative

Department) L29 Ministry of Statistics & Programme

Implementation L30 Ministry of Textiles L31 Ministry of Tourism L32 Ministry of Water Resources, River

Development & Ganga L33 Narcotics Control Bureau (Ministry of Home

Affairs) L34 National Informatics Centre L35 National Investigation Agency L36 Office of Controller General of Communication

Accounts (D/O Telecommunications) Ministry

of Communications L37 Office of The JS & CAO- AFHQ (Ministry of

Defence) L38 Ordnance Factory Board (Ministry of Defence) L39 Registrar General, India L40 Vice President Secretariat

b) Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - Preference Code for Ministry/Departments/ Offices (With Grade pay of Rs. 2400):

Code Name of Department/Office P41 Department of Posts - SPN (Ministry of Communications)

c) Data Entry Operator (DEO) - Preference Code for Ministry/Departments/ Offices (With Grade pay of Rs. 2400) 15,000 key depressions per hour:

Code Name of Department/Office D42 Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India

d) Data Entry Operator (DEO): Preference Code for Ministry/Departments/ Offices (With Grade pay of Rs. 2400) 8,000 key depressions per hour:

Code Name of Department/Office D43 Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change D44 Ministry of Textiles

3. SELECT AND FILL THE POST CODES

Shortlisted candidates are advised to choose the Post Codes first for which they are eligible and have the essential qualification. Candidates need to give priority number from 1 to 44 to the Post Codes in the below format:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44

4. SIGNATURE & NAME OF THE CANDIDATE along with DATE

Add your signature and name at the end of the Post Preference Form. Also, mention the date on which the form has been filled and sent to the Commission.