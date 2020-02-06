SSC CHSL Post Preference Code 2018 Released: Format for filling Post Preference LDC/DEO/JSA/PA in Ministries

Search

In this article, we are going to provide you the detailed format of SSC CHSL 2018 Option Form for selecting Post Codes which is mandatory to be filled in by the shortlisted candidates. So, let’s have a look at the Format in which Post preference has to be given by the shortlisted candidates.

Feb 6, 2020 16:37 IST
Shortlisted candidates of SSC CHSL 2018 Exam have to submit the Option Form for providing preference to different Post Codes. SSC has released the format for submitting the Post Preference Code. So let’s have a look at the detail format of Post Preference/ Option Form and how to fill the form correctly before submission.

1. NAME AND ROLL NUMBER:

Fill in your name and Roll No. in the blanks of the first line of Form:

“Name of the Candidate ______________________________Roll No.____________ Candidates

should indicate their options, in order of preference, separately for the post in the following Format”

2. KNOW THE SSC CHSL 2018 POST CODES:

a) Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/JSA/JPA - Preference Code for Ministry/Departments/ Offices):

Code

Name of Department/Office/ Ministry

L01

Canteen Store Department (Ministry of
Defence)

L02

Central Administrative Tribunal

L03

Central Bureau of Investigation

L04

Central Electricity Authority (Ministry of
Power)

L05

Central Hindi Directorate (M/o Human
Resources Development)

L06

Central Hindi Training Institute (Department of
Official Language)

L07

Central Passport Organisation (Ministry of
External Affairs)

L08

Central Translation Bureau (Department of
Official Language (Ministry of Home Affairs)

L09

Controller General of Defence Accounts

L10

Department for Promotion of Industrial Policy
& Internal Trade (M/o Commerce & Industry)

L11

Department of Commerce (Ministry of
Commerce & Industry)

L12

Department of Posts (Ministry of
Communications)

L13

Directorate General of Health Services (M/o
Health & Family Welfare)

L14

Directorate General of Shipping (Ministry of
Shipping)

L15

Election Commission of India

L16

Enforcement Directorate (Department of
Revenue)

L17

IHQ MOD (Navy)/DTE of Civilian Manpower
Planning and Recruitment Integrated
Headquarters (DCMPR)

L18

Income Tax Settlement Commission
(Department of Revenue)

L19

Intelligence Bureau

L20

Ministry of Civil Aviation

L21

Ministry of Culture

L22

Ministry of Electronics and Information
Technology

L23

Ministry of Environment, Forests, Climate
Change

L24

Ministry of External Affairs

L25

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

L26

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

L27

Ministry of Labour & Employment

L28

Ministry of Law & Justice (Legislative
Department)

L29

Ministry of Statistics & Programme
Implementation

L30

Ministry of Textiles

L31

Ministry of Tourism

L32

Ministry of Water Resources, River
Development & Ganga

L33

Narcotics Control Bureau (Ministry of Home
Affairs)

L34

National Informatics Centre

L35

National Investigation Agency

L36

Office of Controller General of Communication
Accounts (D/O Telecommunications) Ministry
of Communications

L37

Office of The JS & CAO- AFHQ (Ministry of
Defence)

L38

Ordnance Factory Board (Ministry of Defence)

L39

Registrar General, India

L40

Vice President Secretariat

b) Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - Preference Code for Ministry/Departments/ Offices (With Grade pay of Rs. 2400):

Code

Name of Department/Office

P41

Department of Posts - SPN (Ministry of Communications)

c) Data Entry Operator (DEO) - Preference Code for Ministry/Departments/ Offices (With Grade pay of Rs. 2400) 15,000 key depressions per hour:

Code

Name of Department/Office

D42

Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India

d) Data Entry Operator (DEO): Preference Code for Ministry/Departments/ Offices (With Grade pay of Rs. 2400) 8,000 key depressions per hour:

Code

Name of Department/Office

D43

Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change

D44

Ministry of Textiles

3. SELECT AND FILL THE POST CODES

Shortlisted candidates are advised to choose the Post Codes first for which they are eligible and have the essential qualification. Candidates need to give priority number from 1 to 44 to the Post Codes in the below format:

4. SIGNATURE & NAME OF THE CANDIDATE along with DATE

Add your signature and name at the end of the Post Preference Form.  Also, mention the date on which the form has been filled and sent to the Commission.

