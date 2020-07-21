SSC Constable (Executive) Exam Date 2020 Released @ssc.nic.in: SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Exam from 27 November

SSC Constable (Executive) Exam 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for the post of Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police. SSC Constable Exam is scheduled to be held from 27 November to 30 November 2020, 01 December to 03 December 2020, 07 December to 11 December 2020 and 14 December 2020 as per SSC Revised Calendar 2020. SSC is conducting the exam for Constable Posts on the behalf of Delhi Police.

SSC Constable Notification is expected in the month of August 2020 on its official website www.ssc.nic.in. As per reports, A total of 5846 vacancies are expected for SSC Constable Exam 2020. Out of total, 3433 vacancies available for Constable EXE - Male, 226 for Constable EXE - Male Ex-Servicemen (others), 243 for constable (EXE) Male Ex-Servicemen Commando and remaining 1944 are Constable EXE Female. However, their is no official information regarding Delhi Police Constable Vacancy.

This is the first that SSC is conducting the recruitment exam for Delhi Police Constable 2020. As per the media reports, candidates who are 10th and 12th passed from a recognized Board shall be able to apply for the aforesaid posts. The age of candidate should be between 18 to 25 Years.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment shall be done through online mode. Eligible and interested candidates would be able to apply on SSC website www.ssc.nic.in within given time period.

As per the reports, SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam will have 100 questions on Reasoning (25 Questions of 25 Marks), General Knowledge/ Current Affair (50 Questions of 50 Marks), Numerical Ability (15 Questions of 15 Marks) and Computer Fundamentals (10 Questions of 10 Marks). Qualified candidates shall be called for Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) and Medical Test.

However, we would suggest candidates to wait for SSC Constable Recruitment Notification to know exact exam pattern, syllabus, eligibility, selection process, application process, fee etc.

SSC Exam Calendar 2020 Download