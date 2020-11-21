SSC CPO Answer Key 2020 Released @ssc.nic.in, Download SI ASI Paper 2 2018 Exam Final Answer Key PDF Here

SSC CPO Answer Key 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the SSC CPO Answer Key 2020 on its website. All such candidates appeared in the SSC CPO Exam 2018 can download the answer keys through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can download SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2020 from 20 November 2020 (06:00 PM) to 19 December 2020 (06:00 PM). The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below.

Visit the official website. i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on Answer Keys Section. Then, Click on Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2018 - Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Question Paper(s). Then, a PDF will be opened. Candidates are required to click on the link given in the PDF file. It will redirect you to a login page. Then, Enter your roll number, password and click on submit button. Candidates can download SSC CPO Answer Key 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download SSC CPO Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2020

SSC CPO 2018-20 Paper 2 Answer Key Notice Link

SSC CPO 2020 Paper 2 SI & ASI Exam 2018-20 was held from 27 September 2019 at various exam centres. The result for the same was announced on 3 February 2020.

A total of 1223 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment for the post of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2018. The finally selected candidates will get a salary in the pay scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 for the post of SI (GD) in CAPF and sub-inspector in the Delhi Police and Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300 in CISF.