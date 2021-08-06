SSC CPO SI Paper 2 2019 Answer Key Released @ssc.nic.in, Submit Objection before 9 Aug

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 2019 Answer Key has been released by Staff Selection commission (SSC) on ssc.nic.in. Download Here

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 2019 Answer Key: Staff Selection commission (SSC) has released the answer key along with response sheet for SSC CPO SI Paper 2 2019 on its website. All candidates who appeared in SSC CPO 2 Exam can download SSC CPO Paper 2 Answer Key from the official website - ssc.nic.in.

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Answer Key Link is also given below. The candidates can download SSC SI Paper 2 Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Answer Key Download Link

Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 6 PM on 06 August 2021 to 09 August 2021 till 6 PM. The candidates are also required to pay Rs. 100/- per Question/ Answer challenged. They can submit the objection through the link above:

Representations received after 06:00 PM on 09 August 2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 was held on 26 July 2021 at different centres all over the country.-

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result shall be declared after considering all the objections

How to Download SSC CPO SI Paper 2 20219 ?

Go to official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Click on the link ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019’

SSC CPO SI Answer Key PDF will be opened

Scroll Download where you will find the link for the answer key

Click on ‘Tentative Answer Keys and Submission of Representation’

It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on ‘Submit’ Button given under ‘Module for candidate's response, correct answer and submissions of representations if any’ and then click on ‘Click Here’

Enter your Roll Number and Password

Check answer and submit objection, if any